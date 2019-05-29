Payal Tadvi suicide: All three accused doctors remanded in police custody till 31 May for abetting Adivasi student's death

Mumbai: A special court on Wednesday remanded the three senior women doctors, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a junior colleague by passing casteist slurs at her at a state-run hospital, in police custody till 31 May.

The accused — Bhakti Mehere, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal — were booked after their 26-year-old colleague Payal Tadvi at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai allegedly hanged herself at her hostel room last Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani remanded the three accused in police custody till 31 May after accepting the prosecution's arguments, seeking their custody for interrogation to ascertain if they misplaced or destroyed Tadvi's purported suicide note.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Anti-Ragging Act, the IT Act and section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.