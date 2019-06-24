Payal Tadvi case: Court rejects bail pleas of three doctors arrested for 'abetting suicide' of junior colleague

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Monday rejected the bail pleas of three women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague at a civic body-run hospital.

Judge PB Jadhav rejected the bail applications of Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, who are in jail since their arrest on 29 May.

Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to BYL Nair Hospital in Mumba, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on 22 May.

Tadvi's family alleged that three of her seniors — Ahuja, Meher and Khandelwal — ragged and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing her to take the extreme step.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.