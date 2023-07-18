Patwari recruitment exam ‘scam’: One of the toppers fails to name even subjects

A massive controversy followed by blame game politics among one another started into alleged irregularities in the ‘patwari’ (revenue department staffers) recruitment exam in Madhya Pradesh after it came to light that seven of the 10 toppers had appeared at the same examination centre, which is a college run by a BJP MLA,

The exam, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, was held on April 26 and results were declared in May and June.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Poonam said she was initially very happy after the results, but said her family was shocked to know about the allegations of a scam regarding the exam.

Rajawat said that she tried her best, but people raised questions and are alleging a scam. She told the Lallantop that she had been

During the conversation, Poonam was asked about her preparations for the exam, to which she said. Rajawat had been preparing for the exam for the past three years.

“I had taken help of online coaching, then I switched to offline classes,” Poonam said.

Poonam Rajawat is among the seven candidates. She came third overall. However, she failed to answer basic questions related to the exam and even its eight subjects, India Today reported.

Yadav had claimed eight of the 10 candidates who were selected were from the Gwalior-Chambal division, including seven from just one centre at a college owned by a BJP MLA.

However, she could not name all the eight subjects upon being asked about of the patwari exam.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted on Thursday, about the alleged irregularities and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state of ruining the future of youth and shying away from a probe.

Protests calling for the scrapping of the exam and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities were held in front of the Bhopal office of the MPESB, formerly known as Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam, and at the Indore collectorate on Thursday.

Later, on Thursday evening, in a tweet CM Chouhan said, “Doubts are being cast on the Patwari Recruitment Test at one centre. I am putting on hold the appointments to be made on the basis of the recruitment test result. The centre’s result will be re-examined.”

While senior Congress leader Arun Yadav had on Wednesday called it another “Vyapam scam” and alleged only BJP-backed candidates were selected. state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, also the spokesperson for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, had denied the allegations.