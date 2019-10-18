Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Pathri profile: Independent-turned-BJP leader Phad Mohan Madhavrao faces Congress' Suresh Warpudkar

Pathri Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is no reserved seat in the Parbhani district.

Constituency Name—Pathri

Constituency Number—98

District—Parbhani

Total Electors – 3,53,446



Female Electors – 1,69,460

Male Electors –1,83,982



Third Gender—4

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: In 2004, Durrani Abdullah Khan A Latif Khan of NCP won with 49,801 votes while the runner-up candidate Haribhau Vitthalrao Lahane of the Shiv Sena got 43,331 votes. In 2009, Renge Mira Kalyanrao of the Shiv Sena won with 89,056 votes and Durrani Abdullah Khan Durrani A Latif Khan of NCP lost receiving just 78031 votes. In 2014, Phad Mohan Madhavrao, an Independent candidate won the seat receiving 69,081 votes against the runner-up candidate Suresh Ambadasrao Warpudkar of the Congress who netted just 55,632 votes.

In the 2019 election, Phad Mohan Madhavrao will be contesting on a BJP ticket. He faces nine rivals in the seat including Suresh Ambadasrao Warpudkar of Congress, Gautam Vaijnathrao Ujgare of Bahujan Samaj Party, Moiz Ansari Abdul Quader of the Bahujan Mukti Party, Vilas Saheb Babar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics— Pathri is in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra. As of 2011 census, Pathri Municipal Council has a population of 36,853.

