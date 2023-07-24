Pathankot: Woman IAF officer injured in robbery bid dies at Chandimandir hospital
The IAF officer was allegedly attacked by the mess worker on July 14 after gaining entry into her official residence in the Pathankot airbase with the intention of committing robbery.
A woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked by a mess worker in Pathankot district of Punjab, succumbed to her injuries.
The officer was allegedly attacked by the mess worker on July 14 after gaining entry into her official residence in the Pathankot airbase with the intention of committing robbery.
Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the IAF officer died on Sunday evening.
Related Articles
She was admitted at the Army’s Command Hospital in Chandimandir in Haryana’s Panchkula.
The body of the officer was handed over to her family after postmortem, the SSP said.
The officer, a Squadron Leader, was asleep and woke up when she heard some noises. She had tried to confront the intruder who attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, police had said.
The woman officer was alone in her house during the time of the incident. Another woman IAF officer, living in an adjoining quarter, found her in an injured condition and called for assistance.
The accused, identified as Makhan Singh, was later arrested with the help of CCTV footage.
She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to the Army’s Command Hospital.
With inputs from PTI.
also read
Italy’s ‘10-second groping’ rule: Why women are filming themselves squeezing breasts
An Italian court acquitted a 65-year-old school caretaker of sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. The reason? The groping only lasted between five to 10 seconds. In protest, women are posting videos of touching their breasts
'Unfortunate': Sacked Rajasthan minister says nothing happened on women safety front under Gehlot government
"Our mothers and sisters sent us to the Assembly with the hope that we will do something for their safety and security. However, it is unfortunate that nothing as such happened," said Rajendra Singh Gudha
'Most crimes against women in Rajasthan -10 lakh in 54 months; 2 lakh atrocity, rape cases': BJP leader Vasundhara Raje
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said that most of the crimes against women have taken place in Rajasthan which alone accounted for more than 10 lakh incidents in 54 months