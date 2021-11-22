Pathankot: Grenade blast at Indian Army's station gate near Dheerapul; no injuries reported
The grenade was hurled by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing through the area, according to reports
Pathankot (Punjab): A grenade blast took place early morning on Monday at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul, according to defence sources.
According to the sources, a grenade was hurled near the army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing through the area.
No injuries have been reported. Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials, according to the sources.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.
