Pathalgadi supporters misguiding Adivasi culture and tradition, says gram sabha of Jharkhand village

Khunti: People of Chitramu village in Khunti district have admitted that they had been misled by the supporters of 'Pathalgadi' and pledged to implement the schemes of Jharkhand government.

The gram sabha of the village at a meeting held on 12 July said that the new form of 'Pathalgadi' was misguiding the Adivasi culture and tradition of the people by explaining the Constitution in a wrong manner, an official release said.

"The new form of Pathalgadi was depriving the villagers from the benefits of government schemes, education, health and other development works.

"Besides, Pathalgadi has also distanced the villagers from the district administration," it said.

The people of the tribal village have also recently demolished the 'Pathalgadi' slab installed in the village by the supporters of the movement, the release said.

'Pathalgadi' is reportedly a practice in which villagers inscribe the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in the area.

The gram sabha also decided to observe 'Pathalgadi' in its traditional form and socially and culturally, the release said.

On the request of the gram sabha, the release stated, that "Chale Vikas ki Ore" (Let's march towards development) will be organised at Chitramu on 27 July.