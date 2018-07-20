You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Pathalgadi supporters misguiding Adivasi culture and tradition, says gram sabha of Jharkhand village

India Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 15:05:53 IST

Khunti: People of Chitramu village in Khunti district have admitted that they had been misled by the supporters of 'Pathalgadi' and pledged to implement the schemes of Jharkhand government.

The gram sabha of the village at a meeting held on 12 July said that the new form of 'Pathalgadi' was misguiding the Adivasi culture and tradition of the people by explaining the Constitution in a wrong manner, an official release said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"The new form of Pathalgadi was depriving the villagers from the benefits of government schemes, education, health and other development works.

"Besides, Pathalgadi has also distanced the villagers from the district administration," it said.

The people of the tribal village have also recently demolished the 'Pathalgadi' slab installed in the village by the supporters of the movement, the release said.

'Pathalgadi' is reportedly a practice in which villagers inscribe the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in the area.

The gram sabha also decided to observe 'Pathalgadi' in its traditional form and socially and culturally, the release said.

On the request of the gram sabha, the release stated, that "Chale Vikas ki Ore" (Let's march towards development) will be organised at Chitramu on 27 July.

 

 


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 15:05 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores