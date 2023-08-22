Passenger vomits blood on IndiGo's Mumbai-Ranchi flight, declared dead in Nagpur hospital

A 62-year-old male passenger vomited blood on a Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight and died on Monday evening after the flight made an unscheduled halt in Nagpur due to the medical emergency, an official said.

“A 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and tuberculosis and omitted a large amount of blood in an aircraft (going from Mumbai to Ranchi) and was brought dead,” said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital in Nagpur.

“His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures,” added Shami.

Later in a statement, IndiGo confirmed that flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi, was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board.

“The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” added the statement.