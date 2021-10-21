'Partner with India in exploration': Prime Minister Modi to top global oil and gas CEOs

India

October 21, 2021
PM Modi interacts with top oil and gas CEOs — Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, Dr Igor Sechin, Chairman & CEO, Rosneft, Russia and Amin Nasser, President & CEO, Saudi Aramco among others. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief executive officers (CEO) and experts of the global oil and gas sector on Wednesday through video conference.

In the interaction, attended by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, Dr Igor Sechin, Chairman and CEO, Rosneft, Russia and Amin Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco among others, Modi detailed the reforms taken by his government in the sector.

He said the aim is to make India 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant in the oil and gas sector.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the need to enhance storage facilities for crude oil. Talking about the rapidly growing natural gas demand in the country, he outlined the current and potential gas infrastructure development, including pipelines, city gas distribution and LNG regasification terminals.

He further said India is a land of openness, optimism and opportunities and is brimming with new ideas, perspectives and innovation. "He invited the CEOs and experts to partner with India in exploration and development of the oil and gas sector in India," the statement said. ‎

This is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, who deliberate upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India.

As per a statement, the CEOs praised several recent achievements of the government towards improving energy access, energy affordability and energy security.

They appreciated the leadership of Modi towards the transition to cleaner energy in India, through visionary and ambitious goals. They said that India is adapting fast to newer forms of clean energy technology, and can play a significant role in shaping global energy supply chains.

