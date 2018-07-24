Part of ceiling collapses at Raghuleela mall in Navi Mumbai's Vashi; no injuries reported

A part of the ceiling structure at Raghuleela mall in Navi Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The mall which is located opposite the Vashi station receives average footfall on most days but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to News18, a part of the ceiling structure came crashing down at 12.25 pm. However, the reason behind the roof collapse has not yet been ascertained. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The ceiling plaster landed on the third floor of the mall while the metal reinforcement dropped to the ground floor, the Times of India reported.

Vashi police inspector Nitin Gite said, "The ceiling plaster had probably dampened due to the rains after which it might have loosened and it came down crashing".

The mall management has shut down the building until repairing work is complete.