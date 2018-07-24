You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Part of ceiling collapses at Raghuleela mall in Navi Mumbai's Vashi; no injuries reported

India FP Staff Jul 24, 2018 22:55:36 IST

A part of the ceiling structure at Raghuleela mall in Navi Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The mall which is located opposite the Vashi station receives average footfall on most days but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Navi Mumbai mall where a portion of the ceiling collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. News18

The Navi Mumbai mall where a portion of the ceiling collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. News18

According to News18, a part of the ceiling structure came crashing down at 12.25 pm. However, the reason behind the roof collapse has not yet been ascertained.  A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The ceiling plaster landed on the third floor of the mall while the metal reinforcement dropped to the ground floor, the Times of India reported.

Vashi police inspector Nitin Gite said, "The ceiling plaster had probably dampened due to the rains after which it might have loosened and it came down crashing".

The mall management has shut down the building until repairing work is complete.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 22:55 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores