As the Opposition continued to demand the Pegasus surveillance issue and farm laws be discussed in both the Houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments through the proceedings on Monday with little business except the government passing bills amid din.

Rajya Sabha passed The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, while Lok Sabha passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 — amid sloganeering.

What happened in Rajya Sabha today

The Upper House witnessed multiple adjournments as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the Pegasus snooping row and other matters, even as it passed the Inland Vessels Bill-2021.

When Rajya Sabha reassembled at 3.36 pm after multiple adjournments, the government moved two legislations: The Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2021 and The Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2021 - for passage.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, asked the protesting Opposition members to go back to their seats and participate in the discussion on the Bills.

"As you all know these are two very important Bills where you can raise financial problems of your states. You also know that these are finance Bills, it can be passed automatically. So it is in your interest to discuss it. So please cooperate," Kalita noted.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary while moving the bills sought cooperation from the House in discussing the bills but in vain.

As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Kalita adjourned the proceedings for the day till 11 am on Tuesday.

Earlier, when the House reassembled post-lunch at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that the government has moved two Bills for consideration.

The Minister of Tribal Affairs introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha amid the Opposition protest.

Inland Vessels Bill passed in RS amid Oppn din

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal moved the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing.

The Bill aims to bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 was passed by voice vote amidst the protest and sloganeering by the Opposition after a short reply from the minister.

Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill on 29 July.

During the debate on the Bill, certain Opposition members, who were in the well of the House, tore papers and flung those in the air. Immediately after the passage of the Bill, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for an hour till 3.36 pm.

What happened in Lok Sabha today

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day as Opposition leaders continued their protest over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues on Monday.

Before Ram Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till Tuesday morning, the House passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill with voice-vote.

When the House re-assembled at 3.30 pm, the Opposition continued their protest as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she wanted to respond to the concerns raised by the Leader of the Congress party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Sitharaman said passage of the Bill will help generate required resources from the Indian markets so that public sector general insurers can design innovative products.

As the din continued, the minister sought passage of the bill, and the House approved it by a voice vote.

The proceedings of the House were first adjourned till noon, then till 2 pm and again till 3.30 pm as the Opposition refused to end its protests.

Tribunals Reforms Bill introduced

Sitharaman sought the withdrawal the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill.

The finance minister sought approval to introduce The Tiribunals Reforms Bill, 2021.

To which Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury replied, "The government has been bulldozing one legislation after the other. We want discussion, but Pegasus issue should be debated first."

The House approved introduction of the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021.

With inputs from PTI