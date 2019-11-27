Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha passes Bill banning e-cigarettes, takes up amendment to SPG Act; Rajya Sabha discusses economic slowdown

Parliament LATEST Updates: The Lok Sabha passes the Bill banning e-cigarettes and takes up the amendment to the SPG Act. Congress' Manish Tewari asks why the amendment should not be passed. He quotes a 1989 Cabinet report as to the dangers faced by former Prime Ministers and their families. Rajya Sabha takes up short duration discussion on the economic situation of the country. Deputy Chairperson Harivansh is in the Chair. Congress leader Anand Sharma starts the debate. He points out the GDP is falling, factories are closing down, people don't have cash, agriculture is in a bad shape. The widening gap between the rich and poor is frightening.
In response to Congress' allegation of economic slowdown, BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha said that the state economy is "not facing structural slowdown, its cyclical, and will base out by March, 2020".
After the Security Protection Group cover of the Gandhi family was withdrawn, Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, "SPG protection is only for the prime minister and his kin. Security for Prime Minister is extremely crucial."
Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai tells Rajya Sabha that 28 people died in detention centres in Assam. However, none of them died "due to fear or apprehension", but due to "various illnesses". There were a total of 988 in detention centres. The Hindu reports, that there is no provision of compensation as they were staying illegally. BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta sought to know how many of these 988 in detention centres were religious minorities — Hindu,Buddhist,Sikh etc. From Bangladesh? Minister didn't have an answer readily available.
In Lok Sabha, health minister Harsh Vardhan cites a Lancet report to puncture holes in the theory that e-cigarettes are "good for health". The Union health minister seeks to ban, and not regulate, tells Lok Sabha that India, with a demographic that constitutes majority of young people, will not benefit just from regulation. "Countries that have regulated the use of e-cigarettes have seen an exponential growth in the use of these fancy products which quickly grab the attention of a young population."
Union Health Minister Harshvardhan said, "Just to give you an idea of the extent of this problem, let me tell you that in 2011-12 the tobacco menace cost India 12 percent more than the health budget of all the states and centre put together."
Harshvardhan responded to criticism for going the ordinance way to ban e cigarettes. He said that at the time of promulgating the Ordinance a company called Juul was preparing to launch full-fledged in India. He also said that the vaping device manufacturers were using misleading marketing tactics to lure youth into believing that it was a better version of smoking.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during question hour, raised the issue of government channels publishing unreliable data, and the constant rollbacks and revisions in key reports. Citing examples to make his point, Tharoor said that the chief economic advisor himself questioned the revision of GDP data while pro-government voices have also said that the consumer exchange data was riddled with discrepancies.
On the eight day of Parliamentary proceedings, a debate on the state of the economy is expected to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday at 2.30 pm, ahead of the announcement of 2nd Quarter GDP numbers on Friday.
Trinamool Congress Derek O'brien to participate in the short duration discussion on behalf of the party in the Upper House.
Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, Dr Santanu Sen and Sampatiya Uikey to present the following reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare — 1) 115th Report on the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and 2) 116th Report on the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
Further consideration of the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by Anurag Singh Thakur on 26 November. The Bill was moved to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which regulates chit funds and prohibits a fund from being created without the prior sanction of a State Government.
The amendments have been made to facilitate the orderly growth of the chit fund sector to remove bottlenecks and enable greater financial access to people.
As per the legislation, the prescribed ceiling of aggregate chit fund amount for individuals has been raised from one lakh rupees to three lakh rupees. In the case of firms, the ceiling has been raised from six lakh to 18 lakh rupees.
Proceedings in Upper House that took place yesterday
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill on protection of rights of transgenders, which has faced strong opposition from the LGBTQI community, after a motion to refer it to a select committee of the Upper House was defeated. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on 5 August.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on 20 November.
Replying to a discussion for further consideration of the bill, Gehlot said efforts will be made to incorporate the suggestions presented by members while framing the rules. He said a clause related to medical examination by a panel for a district magistrate (DM) or collector to certify a person as a transgender which was earlier part of the bill, has been done away with, after reservations were expressed by members in this regard.
Proceedings in the Lower House on Tuesday
The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed in the Lok Sabha on 26 November by a voice vote. It has already been cleared in the Rajya Sabha.
The Bill declares the four national design institutes in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana respectively as institutes of national importance.
Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the MPs on the occasion of Constitution Day. The President also inaugurated a digital exhibition through video conferencing.
However, the Opposition led by the Congress boycotted the joint sitting of Parliament as a mark of protest against the recent political developments in Maharashtra.
Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 15:41:16 IST
