Parliament LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha; BJP looks to NDA allies, regional parties for support

Parliament LATEST Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill looks at granting citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who came to India on or before 31 Dcember, 2014 from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh after facing persecution in their countries.

The Lok Sabha passed the contentious bill on Monday with 311 votes in its favour, provoking widespread protests in the North East. Opposition parties, academics, authors and the intelligentsia demanded an immediate withdrawal of the Bill.

The Bill may face stronger opposition in Rajya Sabha than it did in the Lok Sabha, with the BJP not being in majority in the Upper House. Even as the saffron party expresses confidence in the passage of the bill, Shiv Sena has refused to support the bill while the JD(U) is divided in its backing of the legislation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that Shiv Sena would not back the Bill in the Rajya Sabha if its queries are not addressed by the government, while senior JD(U) leader Pavan K Varma echoed reservations expressed by his colleague Prashant Kishor over the Bill, and asked party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “reconsider” its position.

Opposition members said they would “make them bleed” with the Trinamool Congress alone planning to move 20 amendments.

With the BJP’s 83 MPs and those of its allies, such as JD(U) and SAD (3) and others — regional parties such as AIADMK (11), BJD (7) and YSR Congress (2) are favourably inclined — the government is eyeing at least 128 votes in its support, without the Sena. This calculation leaves the Opposition, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, SP, Left parties and others — the TRS voted against the Bill in Lok Sabha — with 112 votes.

The BJP parliamentary party will also hold a meet ahead of the session's commencement.

The bill excludes areas in the North Eastern parts covered by the Inner Line Permit regime and the areas under the Sixth Schedule. Nagaland and Mizoram remain protected by the Inner Line Permit. Manipur too has been excluded in view of the people’s objections to the proposed bill.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be introducing the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to protect privacy of individuals by protecting their personal data and how the data is used by different entities.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.