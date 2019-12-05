Parliament LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi-led govt incapable of bringing economy out of slowdown, lucky if GDP even touches 5%, says Chidambaram

Parliament LATEST Updates: Addressing the media for the first time since his release from Tihar jail on Wednesday, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram pointed out in the press conference that even after seven months into the fiscal year, the BJP government believes that the problems faced by the economy are cyclical.
Chidambaram pointed out that the UPA government had lifted 140 million people out of poverty between 2004 and 2014, while the NDA government has, since 2016, pushed millions of people below the poverty line. "The economy can be brought out of the slowdown, but this government is incapable of doing that. I believe that the Congress and some other parties are better equipped to pull the economy out of the slowdown, but we have to wait for better times," he said.
The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unusually silent on the economy. "He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster," calling the government an "incompetent manager" of the economy.
Chidambaram attacked the Centre over the 'floundering state of the economy' in a press conference. He said that the Narendra Modi-led government is 'stubborn, mullish, wrong'.
The Congress leader reached the Parliament complex to attend the Rajya Sabha proceedings, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill provides for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India.
Additionally, the House of People will also hold a discussion on crop losses all over the country and the resultant impact on farmers. Among the list of issues expected to be raised during the Question Hour are construction of national highways, bringing in the National Highway Accident Relief Service Scheme, upgradation of state highways to national highways, per capita availability of water and flood management programmes.
In the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman will table the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which looks at further amending the Income Tax Act, 1961 Finance (No.2) Act, 2019. She will also move that the bill be returned.
The House of Elders will raise questions pertaining to suspension of postal services in Kashmir, safety of citizen's data, self defence training to girls, reasons for change of GDP base year and projects undertaken under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, among other issues.
Three members – KK Ragesh, T Subbarami Reddy and Elamaram Kareem will move a statutory resolution which states the House’s disapproval of the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No.15 of 2019) promulgated by the President Ram Nath Kovind on 20 September.
The Rajya Sabha proceedings may be attended by former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was granted bail in the INX Media case by the Supreme court on Wednesday.
The Parliament is likely to take up the Citizenship Amendment Bill soon, which got a nod from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
The Union Cabinet had given a nod to Data Protection Bill on Wednesday. The Parliament had also passed a bill to regularise 1,731 unauthorised Delhi colonies.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had addressed queries regarding the Chinese incursions into Indian territory on Wednesday, saying that intrusions occurred due to perceptional differences over the India-China border. Home Minister Amit Shah had said that a government committee will look at amending the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code to deal with the rising incidents of mob lynching.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 13:49:18 IST
Highlights
Current govt incapable of bringing economy out of slowdown, says P Chidambaram
Rural consumption is down according to NSSO, rural wages and producer prices for farmers are down, former finance minister P Chidambaram said in the press conference.
"Daily wage earners get work for no more than 15 days a month. FMCG — both durable and non-durable — are selling less. Wholesale prices are up. CPI is going up. Onions sell at Rs 100 a kg. What do these point to? There is less demand among the people because they have less money and less appetite to consume due to uncertainty and fear," he said.
Chidambaram pointed out that the UPA government had lifted 140 million people out of poverty between 2004 and 2014, while the NDA government has, since 2016, pushed millions of people below the poverty line.
"The economy can be brought out of the slowdown, but this government is incapable of doing that. I believe that the Congress and some other parties are better equipped to pull the economy out of the slowdown, but we have to wait for better times," he concluded.
Lucky if GDP growth touches 5 percent at the end of the year, says P Chidambaram
Former finance minister p Chidambaram pointed out in the press conference that even after seven months into the fiscal year, the BJP government believes that the problems faced by the economy are cyclical.
"The government is wrong. It is wrong because it is clueless. It is unable to look for the obvious clues because it defends its catastrophic mistakes like demonetisation, flawed GST, tax terrorism, regulatory overkill, protectionism, and centralized control of decision-making in the PMO," he said.
"8, 7, 6.6, 5.8, 5 and 4.5 are the quarterly growth rates of GDP in the last six quarters. The third and fourth quarters of 2019-20 are not likely to be any better. We will be lucky to end the year if growth touches 5 per cent," he added.
Government unusually silent, turned out to be an 'incompetent manager' of economy, says P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unusually silent on the economy. "He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an incompetent manager of the economy," he said.
In a press conference, he said that his record as a minister and his conscience is absolutely clear. "Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well," he said.
Must preserve freedom of leaders detained in Kashmir, P Chidamabaram says in first press conference after release from jail
Addressing the media for the first time after being released from Tihar Jail in the INX Media case, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "As I stepped out and breathed the air of freedom at 8 pm last night, my first thought and prayers were for the 75 lakh people of the Kashmir Valley who have been denied their basic freedoms since 4 August, 2019."
Expressing particular concern for leaders detained without charges in Jammua nd Kashmir, Chidambaram said, "Freedom is indivisible. If we must preserve our freedom, we must fight for their freedom."
Lok Sabha latest updates
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks govt to take serious note of killing five ITBP personnel
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises concern of killing of five ITBP personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar by another soldier at the paramilitary force’s camp on Wednesday.
He demanded that the government takes serious note of the incident and takes steps to ensure the safety of India's jawans.
Chidambaram hits out at Nirmala Sitharaman over comment during debate on onion prices
Senior Congress leader hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her comment during a debate on rising onion prices in which she said that she does not belong to an "onion-eating family".
"What does the finance minister mean when she says she does not eat onions? Does she eat avocados?" Chidambaram asked.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm following uproar by Congress MPs
The House was adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs over the incident reported today in which a 20-year-old rape survivor was set afire by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The woman has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition.
The Upper House was adjourned till 12 pm shortly after the names of 18 out of 80 MPs with 100 percent attendance were read out by House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu as a token of appreciation.
P Chidambaram joins Congress leaders in protesting against rising onion prices
Ahead of the Parliament proceedings, Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, protested against the rising onion prices all over the country.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and other leaders held banners and a basket full of onions and shouted slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and "stop harassing" the poor.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had taken several steps to check the rising prices of onions and initiated steps to improve technology for better storage.
Lok Sabha latest updates
Congress, IUML give adjournment notices over Citizenship Amendment Bill, killing of ITBP personnel
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which received a Cabinet nod on Wednesday and is likely to be tabled in the Parliament on 9 December, according to sources.
Congress and IUML have given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lower House over 'incident of killing of ITBP personnel'.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Chidambaram reaches Parliament complex; to attend Rajya Sabha proceedings after getting bail
Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram reached the Parliament complex to attend the Rajya Sabha proceedings, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case.
He is also slated to address a press conference at 12.30 pm.
Lok Sabha latest updates
BJP, Congress MPs give zero hour, adjournment notices in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh has givena Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha over the 'demand to include Magahi language in eighth schedule of Constitution'.
Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has given an Adjournment Motion Notice on 'tariff hike by telecom companies'.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:36 (IST)
Even as Congress opposes Citizenship Amendment Bill, Manmohan Singh had backed Citizenship Act in Rajya Sabha in 2003
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had backed the idea of Indian citizenship for persecuted refugees from Bangladesh when he was the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in 2003.
A reply by Singh in the Upper House dated 18 December, 2003, stated that minorities in countries like Bangladesh faced persecution after the 1947 partition. “It is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting them citizenship should be more liberal,” Singh stated.
He urged then deputy prime minister LK Advani to bear this reality in mind before “charting out the future course of action with regard to the Citizenship Act”. He added that minorities in Pakistan faced similar persecution.
The copy of the Rajya Sabha proceedings mentioned that another Congress MP Shankar Roy Chowdhury had said in the Upper House that a large number of illegal migrants were religious minorities facing persecution.
The statement came to light at a time when the Congress is opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which got a Union Cabinet nod on Wednesday and is likelt to be tabled in the Parliament on 9 December.
13:33 (IST)
Current govt incapable of bringing economy out of slowdown, says P Chidambaram
Rural consumption is down according to NSSO, rural wages and producer prices for farmers are down, former finance minister P Chidambaram said in the press conference.
"Daily wage earners get work for no more than 15 days a month. FMCG — both durable and non-durable — are selling less. Wholesale prices are up. CPI is going up. Onions sell at Rs 100 a kg. What do these point to? There is less demand among the people because they have less money and less appetite to consume due to uncertainty and fear," he said.
Chidambaram pointed out that the UPA government had lifted 140 million people out of poverty between 2004 and 2014, while the NDA government has, since 2016, pushed millions of people below the poverty line.
"The economy can be brought out of the slowdown, but this government is incapable of doing that. I believe that the Congress and some other parties are better equipped to pull the economy out of the slowdown, but we have to wait for better times," he concluded.
13:13 (IST)
Lucky if GDP growth touches 5 percent at the end of the year, says P Chidambaram
Former finance minister p Chidambaram pointed out in the press conference that even after seven months into the fiscal year, the BJP government believes that the problems faced by the economy are cyclical.
"The government is wrong. It is wrong because it is clueless. It is unable to look for the obvious clues because it defends its catastrophic mistakes like demonetisation, flawed GST, tax terrorism, regulatory overkill, protectionism, and centralized control of decision-making in the PMO," he said.
"8, 7, 6.6, 5.8, 5 and 4.5 are the quarterly growth rates of GDP in the last six quarters. The third and fourth quarters of 2019-20 are not likely to be any better. We will be lucky to end the year if growth touches 5 per cent," he added.
13:08 (IST)
Have confidence that courts will render justice, says P Chidambaram
Expressing that he is grateful for the Supreme Court order ordering his bail in the INX Media case, senior Congress leader P chidambaram said, "The order will clear the many layers of dust that have unfortunately settled on our understanding of criminal law and the manner in which criminal law has been administered by our Courts."
He said that he has total confidence in courts and that they will ultimately render justice.
13:02 (IST)
Government unusually silent, turned out to be an 'incompetent manager' of economy, says P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unusually silent on the economy. "He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an incompetent manager of the economy," he said.
In a press conference, he said that his record as a minister and his conscience is absolutely clear. "Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well," he said.
12:49 (IST)
Must preserve freedom of leaders detained in Kashmir, P Chidamabaram says in first press conference after release from jail
Addressing the media for the first time after being released from Tihar Jail in the INX Media case, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "As I stepped out and breathed the air of freedom at 8 pm last night, my first thought and prayers were for the 75 lakh people of the Kashmir Valley who have been denied their basic freedoms since 4 August, 2019."
Expressing particular concern for leaders detained without charges in Jammua nd Kashmir, Chidambaram said, "Freedom is indivisible. If we must preserve our freedom, we must fight for their freedom."
12:14 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
TR Baalu raised the issue of the deaths of 18 Indians in a factory blast in Sudan
DMK's TR Baalu brought up the deaths of 18 Indians in a blast at factory in Sudan, expressing dismay over the incident. In response, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy urged the concerned minister to ensure that the bodies of the deceased are broguht back to the country and their families are duly compensated.
12:10 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks govt to take serious note of killing five ITBP personnel
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises concern of killing of five ITBP personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar by another soldier at the paramilitary force’s camp on Wednesday.
He demanded that the government takes serious note of the incident and takes steps to ensure the safety of India's jawans.
12:06 (IST)
Govt cannot suppress my voice in Parliament, says P Chidambaram
Former finance minister P Chidambaram said the government will not be able to suppress his voice in the House.
The senior Congress leader attended the Rajya Sabha proceedings today after being released on bail in the INX Media case.
11:56 (IST)
Citizenship Amendment Bill upholds India's tradition of sheltering the persecuted, says Ram Madhav
A day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill received a nod from the Union Cabinet, BJP leader Ram Madhav said that it is a commitment from the party to the presecuted minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
He also said that no country in the world accepts illegal migrants and they will be treated as infiltrators in India too.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill is likely to be taken up by the Parliament on 9 December, according to media sources.
11:52 (IST)
Govt had lied about law and order situation in UP, Priyanka Gandhi says after rape survivor was set afire in Unnao
Speaking after the gruesome incident of rape survivor being set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Congress leader priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi aDityanath lied about the law and order situation in the state.
"Such incidents being reported every day have resulted in anger in theminds of people. BJP leaders should opt out of fake propoganda now," she said.
11:38 (IST)
Chidambaram hits out at Nirmala Sitharaman over comment during debate on onion prices
Senior Congress leader hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her comment during a debate on rising onion prices in which she said that she does not belong to an "onion-eating family".
"What does the finance minister mean when she says she does not eat onions? Does she eat avocados?" Chidambaram asked.
11:24 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm following uproar by Congress MPs
The House was adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs over the incident reported today in which a 20-year-old rape survivor was set afire by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The woman has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition.
The Upper House was adjourned till 12 pm shortly after the names of 18 out of 80 MPs with 100 percent attendance were read out by House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu as a token of appreciation.
11:10 (IST)
P Chidambaram joins Congress leaders in protesting against rising onion prices
Ahead of the Parliament proceedings, Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, protested against the rising onion prices all over the country.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and other leaders held banners and a basket full of onions and shouted slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and "stop harassing" the poor.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had taken several steps to check the rising prices of onions and initiated steps to improve technology for better storage.
11:03 (IST)
Pictures of Piyush Goyal running to attend Question Hour goes viral
Pictures showing Railway Minister Piyush Goyal running to attend the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha went viral on Twitter. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had conveyed to the BJP lawmakers in a parliamentary party meet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed dissatisfaction over the absenteeism of MPs in both the Houses.
https://twitter.com/Arvindharmapuri/status/1202210905989115904
10:50 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Congress, IUML give adjournment notices over Citizenship Amendment Bill, killing of ITBP personnel
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which received a Cabinet nod on Wednesday and is likely to be tabled in the Parliament on 9 December, according to sources.
Congress and IUML have given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lower House over 'incident of killing of ITBP personnel'.
10:47 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Chidambaram reaches Parliament complex; to attend Rajya Sabha proceedings after getting bail
Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram reached the Parliament complex to attend the Rajya Sabha proceedings, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case.
He is also slated to address a press conference at 12.30 pm.
10:39 (IST)
RECAP | Parliament passes Unauthorised Colonies Bill, 2019
Parliament passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorized Colonies) Bill, 2019 with the Rajya Sabha approving it on Wednesday.
The law gives those living in unauthorised colonies the rights of transferring or mortgage rights also. They would be able to claim the rights on the basis of holding documents like Power of Attorney, Agreement of Sale, Will or Possession letters. It will provide relief to the residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies in the National Capital Region.
10:33 (IST)
RECAP | Citizenship Amendment Bill cleared by Union Cabinet
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on 9 December, according to media sources. The legislation seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan if they have faced religious prosecution.
Lawmakers from Assam registered their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill by lying on the floor of the state Assembly corridor.
The Cabinet also approved Personal Data Protection Bill and approved the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019
10:26 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
BJP, Congress MPs give zero hour, adjournment notices in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh has givena Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha over the 'demand to include Magahi language in eighth schedule of Constitution'.
Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has given an Adjournment Motion Notice on 'tariff hike by telecom companies'.