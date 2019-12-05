Parliament LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi-led govt incapable of bringing economy out of slowdown, lucky if GDP even touches 5%, says Chidambaram

Parliament LATEST Updates: Addressing the media for the first time since his release from Tihar jail on Wednesday, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram pointed out in the press conference that even after seven months into the fiscal year, the BJP government believes that the problems faced by the economy are cyclical.

Chidambaram pointed out that the UPA government had lifted 140 million people out of poverty between 2004 and 2014, while the NDA government has, since 2016, pushed millions of people below the poverty line. "The economy can be brought out of the slowdown, but this government is incapable of doing that. I believe that the Congress and some other parties are better equipped to pull the economy out of the slowdown, but we have to wait for better times," he said.

The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unusually silent on the economy. "He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster," calling the government an "incompetent manager" of the economy.

Chidambaram attacked the Centre over the 'floundering state of the economy' in a press conference. He said that the Narendra Modi-led government is 'stubborn, mullish, wrong'.

The Congress leader reached the Parliament complex to attend the Rajya Sabha proceedings, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill provides for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India.

Additionally, the House of People will also hold a discussion on crop losses all over the country and the resultant impact on farmers. Among the list of issues expected to be raised during the Question Hour are construction of national highways, bringing in the National Highway Accident Relief Service Scheme, upgradation of state highways to national highways, per capita availability of water and flood management programmes.

In the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman will table the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which looks at further amending the Income Tax Act, 1961 Finance (No.2) Act, 2019. She will also move that the bill be returned.

The House of Elders will raise questions pertaining to suspension of postal services in Kashmir, safety of citizen's data, self defence training to girls, reasons for change of GDP base year and projects undertaken under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, among other issues.

Three members – KK Ragesh, T Subbarami Reddy and Elamaram Kareem will move a statutory resolution which states the House’s disapproval of the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No.15 of 2019) promulgated by the President Ram Nath Kovind on 20 September.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings may be attended by former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was granted bail in the INX Media case by the Supreme court on Wednesday.

The Parliament is likely to take up the Citizenship Amendment Bill soon, which got a nod from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet had given a nod to Data Protection Bill on Wednesday. The Parliament had also passed a bill to regularise 1,731 unauthorised Delhi colonies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had addressed queries regarding the Chinese incursions into Indian territory on Wednesday, saying that intrusions occurred due to perceptional differences over the India-China border. Home Minister Amit Shah had said that a government committee will look at amending the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code to deal with the rising incidents of mob lynching.

