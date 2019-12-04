Parliament LIVE Updates: Cabinet approves withdrawal of J&K Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019; 33,000 complaints pending in CIC, govt tells LS

Parliament LATEST Updates: Cabinet approves Personal Data Protection Bill which will be introduced soon, reports have said. With respect to the bill, it needs to be seen whether the government will send the bill to a Standing Committee or insist on its passing in Winter Session itself. Meanwhile, P Chidambaram, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case, will attend Parliament starting tomorrow. "I am very happy that he is going to be back home, I am relieved. He will also be attending Parliament session tomorrow," Karti Chidambaram told ANI.
Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the government looking at amending the Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Penal Code to deal with incidents of mob lynching. He also said that states have been asked to take strict action against such incidents.
China has started sending ships to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, also highlighting Beijing's incursion into Arunachal Pradesh. “If we are so strong in our responses to Pakistan, why the weakness in the way we respond to China. Are we scared of China?” he asked.
In response to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s concerns over the Chinese intrusion into Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Lok Sabha that India’s forces are vigilant in guarding the borders. “China and India have had long-standing perceptional differences over borders,” he said.
Underscoring the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the BJP leadership has asked party MPs to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the contentious legislation in a crucial Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Rejecting the Opposition's criticism of the Citizenship Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the BJP has always worked to unite the country and its people.
With Home Minister Amit Shah holding discussions with key political leaders, with representatives of students' bodies and civil society members from the Northeast over the past few days, including a meeting which took place on Tuesday, there is a strong likelihood that the Bill could be cleared at the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 9.30 am on Wednesday.
Rajya Sabha
The proposed legislation is likely to be introduced by the government in the Upper House on 10 December, reported media sources.
In the Rajya Sabha, Dr Vikas Mahatme and Mukut Mithi to lay on the Table, reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel.
Bill considered for passing will be moved by Hardeep Singh Puri to provide special provisions for the National Capital Territory of Delhi for recognising the property rights of resident in unauthorised colonies by securing the rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage in favour of the residents of such colonies.
Lok Sabha
In the Lower House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lay a copy of the annual report of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, for the year 2018-2019, alongwith audited accounts.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will submit report of the Law Commission of India No. 277 – Wrongful Prosecution (Miscarriage of Justice), August 2018.
Lok Sabha to reconvene at 2 pm
The Lok Sabha was adjourned after the Question Hour concluded and members discussed matters of public importance.
RECAP | Rajya Sabha MPs discuss shortage of doctors, deaths of migrant labourers
MDMK’s Vaiko said that the Madras High Court should be renamed Tamil Nadu High Court. “It is high time the Union government allows the regional languages to be court languages,” he added.
Nominated member KTS Tulsi said that the current doctor-patient ratio in India is is 1:1499, while the benchmark set by the World Health Organisation is 1:1000.
Responding to a question about attacks on migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that the new Labour Code will protect migrant labourers.
Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 3 pm
MPs raise issues of poor attendance, rising sea levels, Bhima-Koregaon case
Narendra Jadhav (Nominated) notes that the attendance of members are generally poor on Friday, a day when private members’ bills are taken up. He suggests private members Bills can be taken on the middle of the day.
NCP’s Vandana Chavan raised concerns about the impact of climate change and rising sea levels on Mumbai and other coastal states due to rising seas. Recalling that Union Minister Harsh Vardhan had denied Mumbai being in the costal vulnerability zone, she said that the government has to be serious about the issue.
Samajwadi Party’s Rewati Raman Singh said that due to the reduction in the number of students, the Allahabad University is suffering.
BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao brought up the arrest of suspected Maoists in Kerala in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case. He said the CPM, which is in power in Kerala, is supporting Maoists.
Gandhi family's security is most secure, says BJP's Neeraj Shekhar
A day after LS debate on withdrawal of SPG cover to Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Neeraj Shekhar said that the Gandhi family's is 'most secure'.
Defending his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in which he had claimed that one feels like the prime minister under the SPG cover, Shekhar said that was his own experience.
Govt looking at amending CrPC, Amit Shah on action taken in light of rising incidents of lynching
In response to Congress's Syed Nasir Hussain regarding the number of lynchings in the country in the last three years, Home Minister Amit Shah said that states have been asked to take strict action against such incidents.
"We are looking to bring in changes in Criminal Procedure Code laws," said Shah.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions'.
