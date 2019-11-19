You are here:
Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned; Delhi pollution, row over SPG cover to Gandhis, JNU fee hike dominate proceedings

India FP Staff Nov 19, 2019 19:14:15 IST
  • 18:31 (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has now been adjourned till Wednesday.

  • 18:24 (IST)

    Don't politicise pollution, says Gautam Gambhir

    Gautam Gambhir, the MP from East Delhi who was criticsed for skipping a key meet on pollution, also spoke in the Lok Sabha. He said, "The topic of discussion is something that affects everyone irrespective of our caste, creed, age & religion. It's affecting us while we stand and talk about it in Parliament. It's high time we stop politicising this issue."

  • 18:21 (IST)

    Manoj Tiwari slams Delhi govt for not providing funds for sprinklers

    Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also laid the blame for pollution at the door of the Delhi government. He said, "The Delhi government should have provided funds for sprinklers which can help in combating pollution. However, it did not do so. Eventually, the funds came from the Narendra Modi-led Central government."

  • 18:16 (IST)

    Need for electric vehicles across country, says AIADMK MP

    AIADMK MP P Raveendranath Kumar said, "Steps should be taken to increase the number of electric vehicles across the country. There is a need to take initiatives at the grassrooots levels."

  • 18:13 (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow

  • 17:59 (IST)

    950 ceasefire violations by Pak since abrogation of Article 370

     
     
    As many as 950 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
     
    Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Lok Sabha that terrorism emanating from territories under Pakistan's control remains a core concern in bilateral relations.
     
    "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019," he said, replying a written question.
     
    On 5 August, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.
     
    Reddy said immediate and effective retaliation is undertaken by the security forces in cases of ceasefire violations and all such incidents are taken up with
    Pakistan at appropriate levels through established mechanisms and flag meetings.
     
    "India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action to end cross border terrorism against India...," he said.
     
    PTI

  • 17:51 (IST)

    AAP takes jibe at BJP over MPs skipping discussion on pollution

    Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has taken a jibe at the BJP saying, "When a discussion was going on about a serious issue like pollution, BJP MPs were missing. But the MPs were certainly present in a meeting which was aimed at spreading lies about water."

  • 17:43 (IST)

    Matter of shame that only 4 MPs attended committee meet on pollution, says BSP's Danish Ali

    BSP MP Danish Ali said, "Last week, the capital was the world's most polluted city, and it is in this city that our Parliament is located."

    He further said, "It is a matter of shame that only 4 MPs attended a committee meeting on pollution."

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Maharashtra never witnessed such a prolonged monsoon before, says Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant

    The Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant mentioned the prolonged monsoon in Maharashtra this year and said, " Never in history did Maharashtra witness such a prolonged monsoon Not only did it rain a lot, but many low lying areas also got flooded."

  • 17:29 (IST)

    765 arrested for stone pelting in J&K since abrogation of Article 370, Centre tells Lok Sabha

     
    The Home Ministry on Tuesday said security forces had arrested 765 people in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution for their alleged involvement in stonepelting incidents and that multi-pronged policies were adopted to check the menace.
     
     
    Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said there was a decline in the incidents of stonepelting since August 5, when the Centre announced abrogation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.
     
     
    "Since August 5, 2019 to November 15, 2019, 765 people have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting/law and order. From January 1, 2019 to August 4, 2019, 361 such cases were registered," the minister said, replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.
     
     
    Reddy said the government had adopted multi-pronged policies to check the stonepelting menace and had succeeded in curbing it to the extent that a large number of troublemakers, instigators and mob mobilisers were identified and various preventive measures taken against them, including detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and preventive arrests.
     
     
    "Investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists, which are part of the Hurriyat, have been behind the incidents of stonepelting in the Kashmir valley. The NIA has chargesheeted 18 persons in terror-funding cases so far," he said.
     
    PTI
     
     

  • 17:13 (IST)

    Need for 'Swachh Hawa Mission', says TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

    TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who briefly wore a mask during her speech, said, "When we have a 'Swachh Bharat mission', can't we have a 'Swachh hawa mission?"

  • 17:06 (IST)

    BJP MP seeks dissolving of monitoring committee on sealing

     
    BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday urged the government to dissolve the monitoring committee set up for sealing unauthorised constructions in the national capital.
     
    Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said that thousands of properties had been sealed in the national capital which was unfair and arbitrary.
     
    "I urge the government to dissolve the monitoring committee of Delhi" and bring a committee which works fairly, he said while raising the issue under Rule 377.
     
    PTI

  • 17:02 (IST)

    Possibility of mass extinction due to climate change, says TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

    TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said in the Lok Sabha, "Climate change is affecting the whole planet, and it is a very serious matter. We may be staring at the possibility of mass extinction...Should we not be thinking beyond politics on this issue?"

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill passed in RS

    The Rajya Sabha has passed The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill. The Bill amends the provision to have the Congress chief as a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust. It adds that when there is no Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, then the leader of the single largest opposition party will be the trustee. 

  • 16:50 (IST)

    RS discussing Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill

    Meanwhile, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill is being discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Health minister Harsh Vardhan is listing out the key features of the Bill.

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Yamuna river polluted despite money spent on clean-up, says Parvesh Verma

    Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma further said, "The previous government and the present government have spent Rs 32,000 towards reducing pollution in the Yamuna river. Yet, untreated water from industries continues to flow into the river. It is not possible to live near the river or even stand near the river for a long period of time. This is a very unfortunate state of affairs."

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Delhi govt should not create rift between urban, rural people, says BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

    Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, MP of West Delhi, said, "The present Delhi chief minister is blaming stubble burning in Punjab for pollution. (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann is not present in the House at present. If he were present, I would have asked him what he has to say about this statement."

    Verma further said, "The Delhi government is trying to create a rift between urban and rural people. This is not correct."

  • 16:09 (IST)

    Stubble burning not only factor behind Delhi pollution, says BJD's Pinaki Mishra

    BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said, "On the evening of Diwali and the morning, pollution levels had spiked in Delhi. Stubble burning had already been going on for several days. So, although stubble burning is a contributing factor, it is not the only factor."

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Why must people go to SC every year over pollution, says Congress' Manish Tewari

    Manish Tewari further remarked in the Lok Sabha, "When the pollution issue occurs every year in Delhi, why is it that no voice is raised from the government and this House over this? Why do people need to knock the doors of the Supreme Court every year over this issue? It is a matter of grave concern."

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Congress' Manish Tewari cites Beijing's efforts in reducing pollution

    Manish Tewari cited the example of Beijing and said, "Some years ago, Beijing had seen high levels of pollution...However, by the end of 2017, PM2.5 levels in Beijing fell by 35 percent. Most of this happened due to to the use of cleaner fuels and industrial restructuring."

    Tewari further said, "If the air in Beijing can become clean, do we have a lack of willpower or resource constraints? Why can't pollution in the capital and other major cities be reduced?"

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Delhi citizens breathing poisonous toxins instead of clean air, says Congress' Manish Tewari

    Congress leader Manish Tewari said in the Lok Sabha, "Every year, the air in Delhi gets extremely polluted. In fact, the citizens are presently breathing poisonous toxins instead of air. This issue should be seen outside the prism of party politics."

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates
     

    SAD opposes Bill, says largest Oppn party being a trustee is democracy


    Nominated member Swapan Dasgupta supported the Bill, adding that no one who was a part of the Jallianwala Bagh incident would be alive now.

    Shiromani Akali Dal’s Balwinder Singh Bhunder asked why the largest Opposition party’s leader being a trustee is a problem. “Is this not a democracy?” he asked. 

  • 15:28 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates
     

    Why do you want to rewrite history, asks CPI MP; JD(U) leader supports Bill


    CPM’s KK Ragesh questioned why the government is eager to take control of the Trust even though they had no role in India’s freedom struggle. “Why do you want to rewrite history?” he asked.

    DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said that the the place has been transformed and there is no sense of the Jallianwala Bagh’s history. He urged the government to install adequate boards and information on the site so that people know its history, before its trusteeship is changed.

    Meanwhile, AIADMK’s S Muthukaruppan and JD(U)’s Ram Chandra Prasad Singh expressed support for the Bill. “The Opposition speaks about magnanimity but never gave a Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh while they were in power,” Singh said.

  • 15:21 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates
     

    Congress played important part in history, cannot be removed from Trsut, says Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa


    Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa emphasised that the party played an important role the history of India, adding that the party cannot be removed from the Trust.

    BJP’s Shwet Malik said that the memorial, which commemorates India’s freedom struggle, should not subject to politics. He said that it was only after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the memorial became clean and well-maintained.

    Speaking next, Trinamool Congress’ Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the Jallianwala Bagh memorial is still not properly maintained. While the RJD’s Prasanna Acharya said that the Congress party cannot be separated from the Trust, asking the Centre to be magnanimous about this matter.

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates
     

    About the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019


    The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Culture, on 8 July, 2019. It amends the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act, 1951, which provides for the erection of a National Memorial in memory of those killed or wounded on 13 April, 1919, in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar. It also creates a Trust to manage the National Memorial.

    The Bill amends the provision to have the Congress chief as a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust. It adds that when there is no Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, then the leader of the single largest opposition party will be the trustee. The Act provides that the three trustees nominated by the central government will be trustees for a period of five years and will be eligible for renomination. The Bill allows the central government to terminate the term of a nominated trustee before the expiry of the period of his term without assigning any reason.

  • 14:27 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates
     

    Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha


    The House takes up the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa begins speaking.

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates
     

    Rajya Sabha session resumes at 2 pm


    Union Minister Harsh Vardhan moves for leave to withdraw a Bill to further amend the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, National Commission for Human Resources for Health Bill, 2011 and Indian Medical
    Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013. The motion is accepted with majority.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm


    Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm over JNU issue. Discussion on air pollution crisis and climate change to be held at 3 pm.

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates

    TMC, Congress MPs seek probe into violence against JNU students


    Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy condemned the lathi charge by Delhi Police against JNU students seeking rollback of the hiked fees.

    Congress’ TN Prathapan said that it is undemocratic that the government is suppressing the voices of students in JNU. A high level investigation is needed into police atrocities against students, he said.

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Another Doklam crisis might happen in Arunachal, says Tapir Gao


    BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao told the Lok Sabha that about 50-60 kilometres of the state’s territory has been captured by China, an issue that is not covered by the news media.

    He warned the House and Centre that if the issue is not looked into, another Doklam crisis might happen in Arunachal Pradesh.

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    MPs raise issues of crop losses due to excessive rains, air pollution


    YSRCP’s Margani Bharat suggested solar panelling for roofs, vertical gardening and other such measures to deal with the air pollution crisis. He stated the example of China's 328 ft air purifier that produces 10 cubic metres of fresh air every day.

    BJP’s Ganesh Singh said that farmers in Madhya Pradesh do not receive the benefits under PM-KISAN scheme. Last year, farmers did not receive their bonus, he alleged, asking the Centre to intervene.

    DMK’s DNV Senthilkumar S condemned yoga and spiritual leader Ramdev's terming of social reformist Periyar as a "Dalit terrorist" and says such a statement will not be taken lightly.

    BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh asked for aid for farmers affected by excessive rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. Shiv Sena’s Omprakash Bhupalsinh also raised the issue of farmers who have suffered losses due to excessive rains.

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Lok Sabha MPs raise issues of Numaligarh refinery, para teachers' strike in Bengal, among other issues

    • Congress’ Suresh Kodikunnil said there is a clear case of conspiracy to sabotage investigation into the issue of the rape and murder of Walayar sisters, he alleges. He urged the Centre to seek a report from the Kerala Government on the case.
    • Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia said the Numaligarh refinery should continue as a Public Sector Undertaking and not be privatised.
    • BJP’s Nihal Chand Chauhan said the Rajasthan government has not submitted requisite data to the Centre for availing benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
    • Odisha BJP MP Suresh Pujari said insurance companies in the state have been derailing crop insurance measures.
    • BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar raised the issue of para teachers who are on indefinite strike in West Bengal. He urges the Centre to address the issues faced by them in the state.

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Congress, DMK stage walkout over withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis


    Congress, DMK members stage a walkout over the issue of the withdrawal of SPG cover from the Gandhis.

    The party has now demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to their concerns. "Tomorrow if an attack happens on Gandhis and Manmohan Singh, BJP will be answerable. SPG cover was removed as they do not want them to reach out to public," said Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    BJP’s Nishikant Dubey asks for NIA office in Jharkhand, owing to cyber crimes, lack of control on border


    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that Jharkhand is affected by Naxalism and terrorism and his constituency is also affected cyber crimes.

    “Pakur, Deoghar, Godda, Sahebganj, Dumka and Jamtada have become a hub for cyber crime. It is going to be a concern for the whole country. National Investigation Agency should have an office in this area,” he said.

    Alleging that Congress and Trinamool Congress support Naxalism in the state, Dubey said that there is not much control on the borders India shares with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Section 69 of IT Act empowers Centre to monitor anyone, says MoS Home G Kishan Reddy


    The issue of the hacking using a Whatsapp spyware was also raised days after reports revealed that the government could have employed a software by an Israeli company to spy on certain individuals.

    To a question posed by MDMK's A Ganeshamurthi about whether the government is tapping Whatsapp calls and messages, the Ministry of State in the Home Affairs Ministry Kishan Reddy responds saying that Section 69 of the Information Technology Act empowers the Central Government to intercept and monitor anyone 

  • 13:30 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Congress’ Jothimani says Sujith Wilson could have been saved if NDRF was called on time


    Congress MP from Tamil Nadu S Jothimani raised the incident of the death of toddler Sujith Wilson after he fell into a borewell. Adding that 12 other children have died in similar situation in Tamil Nadu, she said that the child could have been saved if the NDRF was informed in time.

    “This type of negligence happens because such children who fall into wells usually belong from poor families,” she said.

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    MPs raise issues concerning Polavaram project, single use plastic ban, crop damage in Maharashtra

    • YSRCP’s Vanga Geethaviswanath urged the government to release the requisite amount for the completion of the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.
    • BJP MP from Maharashtra’s dindori Bharti Pravin Pawar requested the Centre for aid to grape farmers who suffered losses due to excessive rains.
    • TMC MP Mala Roy raised the issue of the Centre’s ban on single use plastic. Calling the ban futile, she said that it comes amid the absence of sustainable alternatives.
    • Congress’ Preneet Kaur defended the farmers of Punjab, adding that they have been wrongly vilified over the stubble burning matter.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Finding gender neutral toilet next to impossible in India, says TMC’s Pratima Mondal


    Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal said that finding toilets for use by transgendered persons and persons belonging to the third gender are next to impossible to find.

    "Finding a gender-neutral toilet in India is almost next to impossible," she said, requesting the government to provide infrastructure to ensure the dignity of 4.88 lakh people belonging to the other genders.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates
     

    Rajya Sabha was adjourned as govt has no answers, says Derek O'Brien


    Sharing a video, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien explained that the possible reason behind the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha was related to the first four questions listed to be raised, including those on demonetisation, PMC bank fraud and frauds in public sector banks.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology to meet tomorrow to discuss invasion of privacy and WhatsApp

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wears mask to highlight air pollution crisis


    To highlight the need to think about the increasing levels of air pollution in the national capital, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wore a mask ahead of joining the Lok Sabha proceedings.

    The House is slated to hold a discussion on this issue at 2 pm.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Gandhis not ordinary protectees, says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury


    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raked up the issue of the withdrawal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family. "They (Gandhis) are not ordinary protectees. What happened suddenly that their SPG was removed? Why was there a need for the withdrawal," Chowdhury asked.

    He added that from 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates
     

    Derek O'Brien slams adjournment of RS despite no protests in Well


    Taking to Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress Derek O'Brien said that the House was adjourned despite no protests in the Well. "When you dont' have answers, you run away," he said.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    BSP's Danish Ali raises JNU issue


    Calling the lathicharge by Delhi Police on JNU students during fees hike protests "unfortunate", BSP's Danish Ali demanded that a high-level probe ordered in the matter. He is cut off by Speaker Om Birla as this discussion was not the matter listed by him.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    About the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019


    The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha on 5 August, 2019. The Bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which regulates chit funds, and prohibits a fund from being created without the prior sanction of the state government.

    The Bill seeks additions to the list of names used to refer to a chit fund, changes to certains terminology used in terms of chit funds, the presence of subscribers via video-conferencing when a chit fund is drawn, the monetary limits of chits for firms, associations or individuals and the base amount of a chit.

  • 11:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Speaker Om Birla warns protesting MPs of action


    As Lok Sabha MPs continue to raise slogans in the Well of the House, Speaker Om Birla warns them of punitive action. Unrelenting legislators remain in the Well, demanding that the government stops attacking the Opposition.

    The House discusses bio-fertilizers and skilled development of farmers.

    Congress MPs have been protesting the withdrawal of SPG cover to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Lok Sabha latest updates
     

    Sloganeering mars debate on doubling of farmers' income by 2022


    As Lok Sabha begins discussion on doubling of farmers' income by 2022 during Question Hour, Opposition MPs begin raising slogans in the House. Chanting slogans demanding justice and protesting the government's "tanashahi and gundagardi" (dictatorship, hooliganism).

    Protesting MPs troop into the House's well despite requests by Speaker Om Birla to take the issue of farmers' income seriously and contribute to the discussion.

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Congress MPs protest privatisation of Numaligarh refinery


    Congress MPs from Assam, including Ripun Bora, protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises against the privatisation of the state's Numaligarh Refinery.

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha latest updates

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm


    Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Upper House till 2 pm, refusing to allow suspension of business under rule 267, under which CPI's Binoy Vivwam had given a suspension of business notice over the JNU stir.

    The House was adjourned after discussing the achievements of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and receiving the MPs assent for granting leave to MP Amar Singh owing to his ill-health.

    He also assured the House that he will look into the issue of the uniforms of the Rajya Sabha Marshals. "Secretariat of the Rajya Sabha after considering various suggestions came out with a new dress code for the marshals. But we've received some observations by some political as well as well-meaning people. I've decided to ask Secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu said.
     

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Amit Shah chaired BJP parliamentary meet in Modi's absence


    The BJP parliamentary meet held at the Parliament Library building from 9.30 am was chaired by party chief Amit Shah in Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's absence, CNN-News18 reported. 

    Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed BJP MPs on the Prime Minister's successful international visits. Meanwhile, Minister Piyush Goyal talked about India's decision against joining RCEP.

The Winter Session of the Parliament, which started on a stormy note on Monday, is likely to witness similar scenes on Day 2 as well, as key political and policy issues raised by Opposition MPs on Day 1 remain unresolved.

Ruling NDA's beleaguered erstwhile ally Shiv Sena, which demanded that unseasonal rains in Maharashtra be termed a natural calamity, is likely to continue its assault on the government. MPs from Kashmir, who were protesting against abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and division of the state into two Union Territories, are also likely to pursue their agenda through Tuesday.

Another key matter, currently the trigger for political blame game is also up for discussion in Lok Sabha. Parliamentarians will discuss the air pollution crisis in Delhi and rest of North India at 2 pm; Congress' Manish Tewari and BJD's Pinaki Misra will initiate the discussion, which will conclude with a reply from Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Rising prices of onion and skyrocketing food inflation is another subject on which the government will be pulled up by the Opposition. Andhra Pradesh's demand for financial assistance, agrarian distress and the rising unemployment are other key topics to be raised in the Lower House today.

The government may also decide to table the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship grant citizenship to migrants to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan following Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism or Jainism. Opposition argues that it is a bid to single out only those who follow Islam.

In Rajya Sabha, key bills on surrogacy and Jallianwala Bagh memorial will be tabled. The stringent surrogacy draft law seeks to regulate surrogacy in India. The bill makes the condition that only legally married heterosexual couples who are medically certified 'infertile' can opt for surrogacy, in essence excluding single persons, divorcees, live-in couples, widows and widowers, gay couples among others.

The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 states that it seeks to "delete" the mention of 'President of the Indian National Congress' as a trustee. The bill was passed by a voice vote amid Congress walkout in Lok Sabha. It is due to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 19:14:15 IST

