Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned; Delhi pollution, row over SPG cover to Gandhis, JNU fee hike dominate proceedings

Parliament LATEST Updates: Gautam Gambhir, the MP from East Delhi who was criticsed for skipping a key meet on pollution, also spoke in the Lok Sabha.
As many as 950 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
The Winter Session of the Parliament, which started on a stormy note on Monday, is likely to witness similar scenes on Day 2 as well, as key political and policy issues raised by Opposition MPs on Day 1 remain unresolved.
Ruling NDA's beleaguered erstwhile ally Shiv Sena, which demanded that unseasonal rains in Maharashtra be termed a natural calamity, is likely to continue its assault on the government. MPs from Kashmir, who were protesting against abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and division of the state into two Union Territories, are also likely to pursue their agenda through Tuesday.
Another key matter, currently the trigger for political blame game is also up for discussion in Lok Sabha. Parliamentarians will discuss the air pollution crisis in Delhi and rest of North India at 2 pm; Congress' Manish Tewari and BJD's Pinaki Misra will initiate the discussion, which will conclude with a reply from Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Rising prices of onion and skyrocketing food inflation is another subject on which the government will be pulled up by the Opposition. Andhra Pradesh's demand for financial assistance, agrarian distress and the rising unemployment are other key topics to be raised in the Lower House today.
The government may also decide to table the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship grant citizenship to migrants to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan following Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism or Jainism. Opposition argues that it is a bid to single out only those who follow Islam.
In Rajya Sabha, key bills on surrogacy and Jallianwala Bagh memorial will be tabled. The stringent surrogacy draft law seeks to regulate surrogacy in India. The bill makes the condition that only legally married heterosexual couples who are medically certified 'infertile' can opt for surrogacy, in essence excluding single persons, divorcees, live-in couples, widows and widowers, gay couples among others.
The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 states that it seeks to "delete" the mention of 'President of the Indian National Congress' as a trustee. The bill was passed by a voice vote amid Congress walkout in Lok Sabha. It is due to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today.
765 arrested for stone pelting in J&K since abrogation of Article 370, Centre tells Lok Sabha
Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill passed in RS
The Rajya Sabha has passed The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill. The Bill amends the provision to have the Congress chief as a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust. It adds that when there is no Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, then the leader of the single largest opposition party will be the trustee.
Amit Shah chaired BJP parliamentary meet in Modi's absence
The BJP parliamentary meet held at the Parliament Library building from 9.30 am was chaired by party chief Amit Shah in Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's absence, CNN-News18 reported.
Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed BJP MPs on the Prime Minister's successful international visits. Meanwhile, Minister Piyush Goyal talked about India's decision against joining RCEP.
In Saamana editorial, Shiv Sena slams BJP for seating them in Oppn benches
Shiv Sena hit out at former ally BJP for removing them from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and making their MPs sit in the Opposition side in both houses of the Parliament.
In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena said, "BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has announced Shiv Sena's removal from the NDA after it allied with Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra to form the government in the state. The Shiv Sena MPs were allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses of Parliament. Those in the BJP who took this decision do not know about the work done by Shiv Sena."
"When the BJP came into existence no party used to support it. When NDA was formed many leaders who are now holding posts in the present government were not holding any posts then and some of them were not even born," the editorial said.
Shiv Sena said, "When NDA was formed then important decisions were taken only after meeting the alliance partners under the leadership of George Fernandes and Lal Krishna Advani. We ask who is the leader of the NDA now?"
The editorial further questioned whether or not the decision to remove the party from the NDA was taken in a meeting with the alliance partners. "Whatever has happened it has exposed those who were against the Shiv Sena. These people took the occasion of the occasion of the death anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray to made the announcement of the removal of Shiv Sena from the NDA," the opinion piece said.
"When the whole country was paying tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, who was one of the founders of NDA, these people removed Shiv Sena from NDA. The decision was taken without any discussion or correspondence through a letter," the party added.
Adjournment notices given in Lok Sabha over JNU stir, withdrawal of SPG cover to Sonia Gandhi
Congress has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) protection of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue.
MPs issue zero-hour, suspension of business notices ahead of second day of Winter Session
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MPs RK Sinha, Vijay Goel, KTS Tulsi, GVL Narasimha Rao and Narendra Jadhav have given zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of air pollution in the country, ANI reported.
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswan gives suspension of business notice in the upper house under rule 267, over the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue.
Questions and business listed for Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha has now been adjourned till Wednesday.
950 ceasefire violations by Pak since abrogation of Article 370
765 arrested for stone pelting in J&K since abrogation of Article 370, Centre tells Lok Sabha
BJP MP seeks dissolving of monitoring committee on sealing
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology to meet tomorrow to discuss invasion of privacy and WhatsApp
