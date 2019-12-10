Parliament LIVE Updates: Jammu and Kashmir normal, unfortunately we can't normalise Congress, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Parliament LATEST Updates: Amit Shah also told the Lok Sabha that at least 99.5 percent students sat for exams in the Valley, "but for Adhir Ranjan ji this is not normalcy. At least, 7 lakh people availed OPD services in Srinagar. Curfew and Section 144 has been upliftted from everywhere. But for Adhir ji only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held?" asks home minister. "Situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired."

In Lok Sabha, Congress disrupts the proceedings and asks what is Centre's parameter of normalcy? "Jammu Kashmir mein ram rashtra ki sthapana ho chuki hai (Ram rashtra has been successfully established in Jammu and Kashmir)," Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says in Lok Sabha. Amit Shah raises to counter allegations says, "Like the government said, everything in Jammu and Kashmir is completely normal. Unfortunately, I can't normalise Congress. Their conspiracy theories have fallen flat on their faces."

According to latest report, six hours have been allotted for Rajya Sabha members to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, starting 2 pm. The Bill was passed with 311 votes in its favour in the Lok Sabha on Monday. However, it may not see a smooth ride in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP is not in the majority. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Shah will introduce the Arms (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday and provides a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms, and also seeks to rationalise and facilitate licensing procedures for the use of firearms by individuals.

Additionally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2019 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to make a statement on India's position regarding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at 3 pm. Additionally, among the issues to be raised during the Question Hour include the achievements of demonetisation, the effectiveness of the Ayushmann Bharat scheme, initiatives to control anaemia, population growth and ATM frauds.

The Rajya Sabha will soon see the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed amid uproar by the Lok Sabha during the lat hours of Monday night. The Bill looks at providing citizenship to non-Muslim minority communities facing religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanisatan. The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs asking them to be present during Parliament proceedings on 10 and 11 December.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which looks at amending the Constitution of India.

Issues that will be raised during the Question Hour include the data on farmer suicides, farm incomes and infiltration by militants.

