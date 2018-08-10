You are here:
Parliament monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expunges remarks made by Narendra Modi on BK Hariprasad

India Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 15:03:42 IST

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expunged certain remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House that were found to be "objectionable".

The remarks made by the prime minister while referring to the opposition's candidate BK Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

Chairman Naidu had on Thursday said in the House that he will look into the remarks and see if there was something objectionable.

The remarks were made by the prime minister while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House on Thursday.

Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged.

Hariprasad said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had lowered the dignity of the House.

The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the felicitations.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 15:03 PM

