Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi stresses on COVID-19 protocol; 23 new bills to be taken up

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha will convene from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha will sit from 3 pm to 7 pm. Permission to enter premises only to those with a negative COVID-19 report

It has also been decided that air of air conditioners will be exchanged six times every day to avoid any possible infection.

Frequent sanitisation of the entire parliament complex will also be carried out, while arrangements have been made to sanitise various parliamentary papers as well as footwear and cars of MPs, officials said. Frisking of people will also make way for touch-less security scanning, while thermal scanning will also be totally touch-free.

"We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem," Modi said. He also said that he hopes all MPs "will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers".

Ahead of the 18-day Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Parliament session is being held in distinct time, where the choice is between coronavirus and duty. He said that the decision to hold Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions at different times and on all days was accepted by all MPs.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi staged a protest against the conduct of the NEET examination ahead of the Monsoon Session, the first shift of which is slated to commence at 9 am.

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates: The Parliament is set to commence the 18-day Monsoon Session from Monday. The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sitting swill be held in two shifts for 18 days without any offs. Entry will only be allowed to those having a negative COVID-19 report and wearing masks will be compulsory.

In run-up to the session, while over 4,000 people including MPs and staff have been tested for COVID-19, most parliamentary operations have been digitalised, entire premises sanitised and doors made touch-free.

Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. The chambers of both houses along with their respective galleries will be used for sitting of the members in each shift. In between the two shifts, the entire complex will be sanitised.

It has also been decided that air of air conditioners will be exchanged six times every day to avoid any possible infection. The DRDO will also provide multi-utility COVID-19 kits to all MPs. Each kit will contain 40 disposable masks, five N-95 masks, 20 bottles of sanitisers of 50 ml each, face shields, 40 pairs of gloves, a touch-free hook to open and close doors without touching them, herbal sanitation wipes and tea bags to enhance immunity.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has arrived in Delhi to attend the Monsoon Session, his first Parliament appearance after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. He is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions, during which several opposition leaders had demanded the government allow him to attend the proceedings.

The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the session, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the government has listed nearly two dozen new legislations for passage during the COVID-curtailed proceedings.