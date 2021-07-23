Parliament Monsoon Session Live Update: TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remaining period of the monsoon session after a motion moved by the government was passed by the House

Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena MPs protest against the 'Pegasus Project' in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Parliament premises.

Sen had, however, alleged that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri abused him in the House and was on the verge of physically assaulting him before he was rescued by colleagues. Sen claimed at a news conference that Puri even rudely gesticulated at him. There was no reaction yet from the minister on the issue

TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the session.The government had brought a motion of suspension against the MP after he snatched papers from Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore them on the floor of the House.

Leaders of opposition met Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to seek Rule 29 (2) implementation to oppose TMC MP Shantanu Sen's suspension. The members' objection was that why was MoS parliamentary affairs allowed to speak and move the motion for Sen's suspension when it was not notified in the business of the day

The JCP was constituted in Lok Sabha in December 2019, and was expected to submit its report in the budget session. However, it has recieved several extensions till date, with the latest one being granted on the premise that the Committee's chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi and several of its members have been appointed as ministers.

Sources said some opposition MPs "misbehaved" with the treasury bench members, including a minister, even after the House was adjourned.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House. This comes amid speculations that the government will move a motion seeking suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

#WATCH | IT Min Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "TMC has culture of violence in Bengal. They're trying to bring the same to Parliament. What message do they want to give to the next generation of Parliamentarians?" TMC's Santanu Sen snatched a paper from his hands & tore it in RS y'day. pic.twitter.com/LezONBUJfh

Parliament is expected to witness another stormy day today with media houses putting out more names of alleged targets of the Pegasus snooping programme while the government preparing to double down on Opposition MPs who reportedly misbehaved in the House yesterday.

The government will move a motion seeking suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, sources said. They said some opposition MPs "misbehaved" with the treasury bench members, including a minister, even after the House was adjourned.

The rumours were strengthened as the BJP issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress has moved another privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for misleading the parliament on deaths due to shortage of oxygen in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak.

With inputs from PTI