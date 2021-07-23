Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus on Pegasus; RS to reconvene at 2.30 pm
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Update: TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remaining period of the monsoon session after a motion moved by the government was passed by the House
Lok Sabha grants joint committee on data protection bill extension for the fifth time
The JCP was constituted in Lok Sabha in December 2019, and was expected to submit its report in the budget session. However, it has recieved several extensions till date, with the latest one being granted on the premise that the Committee's chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi and several of its members have been appointed as ministers.
TMC MPs object to Shantanu Sen's suspension, say govt didn't notify motion in day's list of business
Leaders of opposition met Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to seek Rule 29 (2) implementation to oppose TMC MP Shantanu Sen's suspension. The members' objection was that why was MoS parliamentary affairs allowed to speak and move the motion for Sen's suspension when it was not notified in the business of the day
TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from RS for tearing IT Minister's speech
TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the session.The government had brought a motion of suspension against the MP after he snatched papers from Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore them on the floor of the House.
Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena protest over Pegasus
Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena MPs protest against the 'Pegasus Project' in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Parliament premises.
Delhi | Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena MPs protest against 'Pegasus Project' media report in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/vDRHm8EGj8— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021
BJP issues whip to all RS MPs
The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House. This comes amid speculations that the government will move a motion seeking suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Parliament Monsoon Session Latest Update: TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remaining period of the monsoon session after a motion moved by the government was passed by the House
Parliament is expected to witness another stormy day today with media houses putting out more names of alleged targets of the Pegasus snooping programme while the government preparing to double down on Opposition MPs who reportedly misbehaved in the House yesterday.
The government will move a motion seeking suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, sources said. They said some opposition MPs "misbehaved" with the treasury bench members, including a minister, even after the House was adjourned.
The rumours were strengthened as the BJP issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House.
Meanwhile, Congress has moved another privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for misleading the parliament on deaths due to shortage of oxygen in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak.
Lok Sabha schedule
Bills for consideration and passin
- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- The National Institutes of Food Technology,
- Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021.
- Private Members' business
Rajya Sabha schedule
- BJP MP Rakesh Sinha to move bills on population control in Rajya Sabha
- Obituary references
- Private Members' business
With inputs from PTI
