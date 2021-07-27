Parliament Session Live Updates: Meanwhile, Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore gave adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha for discussing the 'Pegasus Project' report

Congress MP from Assam Ripun Bora gave a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, under rule 176, and demanded a discussion on Monday's Assam -Mizoram border clash which claimed the lives of six personnel of Assam Police.

Within minutes of reconvening at 11.45 am, the Lok Sabha was adjourned as unrelenting Opposition members ignored House Speaker Om Birla's requests to participate in the discussions on questions being raised. They continued sloganeering over various issues, including the Pegasus spyware scandal.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed protests by Opposition members, who have been demanding a discussion on the Pegasus project report in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore gave adjournment motion notices for discussing the 'Pegasus Project' report in Lok Sabha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.

Parliament Session Live Updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene on Tuesday, after being disrupted six days in a row amid protests by the Opposition over various issues, including farm laws, Pegasus snooping and fuel price hike.

The 308th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on “Impact of the pandemic on MSME Sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it” will be laid in the Rajya Sabha. Union minister Smriti Irani is set to move that the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration.

Amid disruptions, The Lok Sabha on Monday had passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 on Monday amid protests and sloganeering. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 aims at helping MSMEs tide over problems of delayed payments as it seeks to broaden the participation of entities undertaking factoring. The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021, to declare certain institutions of national importance.

A total of 69 zero hour mentions, including 12 admitted for Monday, and 23 special mentions by as many members could not be raised during the last week and Monday due to persistent disruptions.