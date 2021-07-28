'It is being said about us that we're disturbing Parliament proceedings. We are not disturbing the House,' Rahul Gandhi said as per ANI. 'We just want to fulfil our duties. This weapon (Pegasus) has been used against India. It should be used against terrorists and anti-nationals.'

Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues in both the Houses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting, which was chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Here's a list of the parties that attended the combined opposition meet. TMC was notably missing from the list.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question.

The government has sought six more months to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that it has sought time till January 9, 2022 to frame the rules.

Sen was suspended from RS for the rest of the Monsoon Session after the episode. The Chair did not take note of Sen's complaint against Puri, saying it cannot concern itself with what happened between members outside the Rajya Sabha conclave.

This comes in the backdrop of a row that had erupted last week, wherein TMC MP Shantanu Sen alleged that Puri abused him in the Rajya Sabha and was on the verge of physically assaulting him before he was rescued by colleagues. Sen, who snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha and tore them as he was making a statement on the snooping issue, claimed that Puri even rudely gesticulated at him.

Opposition sloganeering became louder as Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri got up to respond to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition leaders booed at him and raised slogans against the government.

CENSORSHIP. Modi-Shah ‘masterstroke’. @rajyasabhatv showing selective footage/online edit. All protests in the House by about 100 MPs from 15 Opposition parties not being telecast. #Pegasus hacking, espionage, military spyware.

We want to ask just one question. Has the Govt of India bought Pegasus? Yes or No. Did the Govt use Pegasus weapon against its own people? We have been told clearly by the Govt that no discussion will take place on Pegasus in the House: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/ISqeP4dF68

Speaking outside Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We want to ask just one question. Has the Government of India bought Pegasus? Yes or No. Did the government use Pegasus weapon against its own people? We have been told clearly by the government that no discussion will take place on Pegasus in the House."

It is being said about us that we're disturbing Parliament proceedings. We are not disturbing the House. We just want to fulfil our duties. This weapon (Pegasus) has been used against India. It should be used against terrorists & anti-nationals: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/6Dr4NcNv37

"For us, Pegasus is a matter related to nationalism and treason, Rahul added, as per ANI. "This weapon has been used against democracy. For me, it's not a matter of privacy. I see it as an anti-national act. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ji have attacked soul of India's democracy."

The entire Opposition is and will remain united on the issues of national security and farm laws, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said at Parliament, as per ANI.

Congress is not letting the Parliament function. If Parliament is not functioning, why do you want such a discussion (on Pegasus) in the standing committee, which is an extension of the Parliament?: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on moving a privilege motion against Shashi Tharoor

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:45 pm for the third time today as Opposition MPs continued sloganeering, demanding discussion on 'Pegasus Project' reports.

On paper, the Lower House is scheduled to discuss he Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 while the Upper House is expected to deliberate on The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.

However, much of the planned legislative business (or any business) looks unlikely if one were to go by the precedent set in ongoing Monsoon Session.

Amidst the ongoing standoff in Parliament, floor leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha decided that they would come together on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking row and mount pressure on the government for a discussion in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said, all the opposition parties would give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus scandal.

Sources in the Opposition camp claimed that the government side had indicated that it was ready for a discussion on any subject, barring the Pegasus revelations.

As Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed their sessions on Tuesday, heavy sloganeering on the Pegasus snooping and farm laws went on, more prominently in the upper house. Due to this, both houses were adjourned repeatedly, failing to conduct any proper order of business.

Meanwhile, the Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that will replace an over nine-decade-old law governing lighthouses and provide a fresh framework to establish and manage vessel traffic services.

With inputs from PTI