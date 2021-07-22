Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm, minutes after they resumed following an adjournment till 12 pm. The Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha has raised an uproar over farm laws and the Pegasus row.
Shiromani Akali Dal MPs stage protest over farm laws
Shiromani Akali Dal MPs, including former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, held placards in protest against the farm laws and showed them to agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while he was on his way to the House.
Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs protest over the three farm laws and show placards to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/5E0ILvp0Tb
An MP from Andhra Pradesh said Telangana started the Palameru irrigation scheme without prior permission, adding to the questions between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the Krishna river dispute.
Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat said that as per the AP Reorganisation Act, Krishna and Godawari Water Boards have been set up. Both the states have ignored the Central Water Commission and started multiple projects. This is the reason for the dispute, he said.
To a question on drinking water connection, Water Resources Minister says it primarily the states' responsibility.
Issues with farm laws can be discussed: Narendra Singh Tomar
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the new farm laws are beneficial and in the favour of farmers. "We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it," he added.
Rahul Gandhi joins protest inside Parliament against farm laws
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined Punjab Congress MPs who are staging a protest against the three farm laws at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.
Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staged a protest along with party MPs in front of Gandhi Statue, over three farm laws pic.twitter.com/8SEdgOkLWn
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Rajya Sabha's proceedings till 12 pm as Opposition members resorted to sloganeering over the farmers' protests and the Pegasus soyware scandal.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition furore over Pegasus, farm laws
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House's proceedings till 12 pm after Opposition members resorted to sloganeering and trooped into the Well, protesting the Pegasus scandal and the government's inaction over the three contentious farm laws.
As members chanted 'Jasoosi bandh karo' (stop the spying), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was seen chanting 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not succeed).
Centre's wong decisions killed 50 lakh people: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the truth is that the central government’s wrong decisions during the second wave of COVID-19 killed 50 lakh of "our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers".
His tweet came days after Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar said no deaths during the second wave could be attributed to the shortage of oxygen.
The Truth.
GOI’s wrong decisions during Covid second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers.https://t.co/dv3IRenXWm
Congress MPs protest farm laws within Parliament premises
Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament over three farm laws.
Meanwhile, speaking on the Pegasus row, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One can only ask for clarification if the statement is given and the government is doing the same. Not all members will be able to speak. It is an attempt to scuttle down and save themselves."
Delhi: Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament, over three farm laws pic.twitter.com/nMgRPNjIjp
Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates: On the third day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Opposition is expected to raise the issues of farm laws, oxygen shortage and Pegasus row, which has been the cause of multiple adjournments since proceedings began on Monday.
Even as the Parliament session will continue to discuss these issues, farmers will be holding protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and will hold ‘Kisan Sansads’ on each working day of the Parliament until the Monsoon Session ends.
No session had taken place in the Parliament on Wednesday owing to Eid-ul-Adha.
The Centre and Opposition parties were at loggerheads after after Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and Union Territories during the second wave. Opposition parties have also hit out at the Centre since it came to light that the Pegasus spyware was used to snoop upon many political leaders, Supreme Court judges and journalists among others.
Leaders of several NDA constituent parties were in attendance. These included Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, JDU leader Ram Nath Thakur, AIADMK leader A Navaneethakrishnan, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale and LJP leader Pashupati Paras
The disruption by Opposition members drew sharp criticism from Prime Minister Modi who accused them of being unable to digest the fact that a large number of new ministers are women, Dalits, tribals and those from other backward classes