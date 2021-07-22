11:15 (ist)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition furore over Pegasus, farm laws

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House's proceedings till 12 pm after Opposition members resorted to sloganeering and trooped into the Well, protesting the Pegasus scandal and the government's inaction over the three contentious farm laws.

As members chanted 'Jasoosi bandh karo' (stop the spying), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was seen chanting 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not succeed).