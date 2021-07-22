live

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus; IT minister to speak soon

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition members trooped into the Well of the Lok Sabha, chanting 'Jasoosi bandh karo' (stop the spying)

July 22, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus; IT minister to speak soon

File photo of the Parliament. PTI

11:15 (ist)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition furore over Pegasus, farm laws

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House's proceedings till 12 pm after Opposition members resorted to sloganeering and trooped into the Well, protesting the Pegasus scandal and the government's inaction over the three contentious farm laws.

As members chanted 'Jasoosi bandh karo' (stop the spying), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was seen chanting 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not succeed).
10:37 (ist)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Adjournment notices given by Opposition parties

Lok Sabha

(i) Regarding to discuss Pegasus spyware - Congress, AITC, CPI, RSP and IUML

(ii) Demanding to withdraw recently enacted farm laws - Congress, AITC, SAD, CPM, AAP and SS

(iii) Regarding new administrative rules imposed in Lakshadweep - NCP

(iv) Regarding to discuss the issue of stranded Indian students in China - Congress

(v) Regarding to discuss rise in fuel prices - BSP

Rajya Sabha

(i) Demanding to implement assurance of conferring Special category status to Andhra Pradesh - YSRCP

(ii) Regarding alleged phone surveillance by Pegasus spyware - AITC

(iii) Regarding demand for discussion on farmers’ agitation - SP

(iv) Regarding issue of delay in releasing funds for completing Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh - YSRCP

(v) Regarding discussion in Central Government’s decision on the strategic disinvestment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigal Ltd (RINL), Visakhapatnam. 

(vi) Demanding assent you Andhra Pradesh DISHA Bill - YSRCP
09:50 (ist)

IT minister to speak on Pegasus at 2 pm

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will issue a suo motu statement on the Pegasus row in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm. The minister is also among the list of people targeted by the spyware. Multiple adjournments in the Parliament session that began on 19 July were witnessed due to furore over the Pegasus row.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology will be holding a meeting on 28 July to discuss the recent revelations made in the Pegasus Project.
09:39 (ist)

Notices by CPI, Congress MPs over oxygen scarcity, farmers' protest

CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam moved a privileged motion notice against an answer in the Upper House by Minister of State Bharati Pravin Pawar that no one has died because of non-availability of oxygen.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice on the issue of discussion about prolonged agitation of farmers' against anti-farmers' Bill and direct government to withdraw it.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 22, 2021 - 12:20 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm, minutes after they resumed following an adjournment till 12 pm. The Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha has raised an uproar over farm laws and the Pegasus row.

July 22, 2021 - 12:17 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Shiromani Akali Dal MPs stage protest over farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal MPs, including former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, held placards in protest against the farm laws and showed them to agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while he was on his way to the House.

July 22, 2021 - 12:15 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Andhra Pradesh MP raises Krishna water dispute

An MP from Andhra Pradesh said Telangana started the Palameru irrigation scheme without prior permission, adding  to the questions between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the Krishna river dispute.

Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat said that as per the AP Reorganisation Act, Krishna and Godawari Water Boards have been set up. Both the states have ignored the Central Water Commission and started multiple projects. This is the reason for the dispute, he said.

To a question on drinking water connection, Water Resources Minister says it primarily the states' responsibility.

July 22, 2021 - 11:46 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Issues with farm laws can be discussed: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the new farm laws are beneficial and in the favour of farmers. "We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it," he added.

July 22, 2021 - 11:40 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Rahul Gandhi joins protest inside Parliament against farm laws

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined Punjab Congress MPs who are staging a protest against the three farm laws at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

July 22, 2021 - 11:17 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Rajya Sabha's proceedings till 12 pm as Opposition members resorted to sloganeering over the farmers' protests and the Pegasus soyware scandal.

July 22, 2021 - 11:15 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition furore over Pegasus, farm laws

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House's proceedings till 12 pm after Opposition members resorted to sloganeering and trooped into the Well, protesting the Pegasus scandal and the government's inaction over the three contentious farm laws.

As members chanted 'Jasoosi bandh karo' (stop the spying), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was seen chanting 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not succeed).

July 22, 2021 - 11:05 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Centre's wong decisions killed 50 lakh people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the truth is that the central government’s wrong decisions during the second wave of COVID-19 killed 50 lakh of "our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers".

His tweet came days after Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar said no deaths during the second wave could be attributed to the shortage of oxygen.

July 22, 2021 - 10:54 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Congress MPs protest farm laws within Parliament premises

Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament over three farm laws.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Pegasus row, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One can only ask for clarification if the statement is given and the government is doing the same. Not all members will be able to speak. It is an attempt to scuttle down and save themselves."

July 22, 2021 - 10:37 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates

Parliament Monsoon Session LATEST Updates: On the third day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Opposition is expected to raise the issues of farm laws, oxygen shortage and Pegasus row, which has been the cause of multiple adjournments since proceedings began on Monday.

Even as the Parliament session will continue to discuss these issues, farmers will be holding protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and will hold ‘Kisan Sansads’ on each working day of the Parliament until the Monsoon Session ends.

No session had taken place in the Parliament on Wednesday owing to Eid-ul-Adha.

The Centre and Opposition parties were at loggerheads after after Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and Union Territories during the second wave. Opposition parties have also hit out at the Centre since it came to light that the Pegasus spyware was used to snoop upon many political leaders, Supreme Court judges and journalists among others.

