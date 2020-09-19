Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha passes Taxation, Companies Amendment bills; both Houses adjourned till tomorrow

Parliament LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Opposition's arguments on the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

The Bill will replace the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which was promulgated on 5 June and prohibited the initiation of insolvency proceedings for defaults arising during the six months from 25 March 2020 (extendable upto one year).

On the sixth day of the Parliament's Monsoon session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will table the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, came as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had created uncertainty and stress for businesses. It was also felt that during the coronavirus lockdown, it may be difficult to find an adequate number of resolution applicants to rescue the corporate debtor who may default in discharging their debt.

Earlier in April, the government had approved an ordinance that recognised any crime against health professionals as a "cognizable and non-bailable" offence. It means that offenders can be arrested without a warrant, and no bail would be granted.

Among the ordinances to be discussed in the Upper House is Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The Ordinance seeks amendments to the 125-years-old Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, that protects health workers in the country.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien pointed out that the All India Handicraft Board in Kolkata has been abolished by the Centre. He added that All India Handloom and Powerloom board has also faced the same fate, and appealed that they be reopened.

Ruckus followed as Opposition demanded discussion on Agriculture Bills passed in Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that Bills are to be taken next day, and the discussion can take place then.

He said: "the enactment of 10A will be counterproductive as there is no certainty in how long the pandemic will continue. So I have moved an amendment to remove the cap."

Speaking on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Saturday that small traders will be affected by this ordinance and accused the Centre of trying to protect big corporates. "MSMEs must be allowed to initiate CIRB proceedings irrespective of the provisions," he said.

BJP MP Arun Singh said the amendment to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 was a "remarkable and bold step" by the Narendra Modi government. Citing statistics, including ease of doing business ranking, Singh said there has been an overall improvement under the NDA government.

"What happens to people who are dependent on global business?" he asks. the IBC has been fairly successful since 2016, 40% recovery, what was the need for three ordinances rather than bringing in changes as it is an evolving law.

Amar Patnaik of BJD said that the Insolvency Bill has been linked to a time frame. "260 such cases were initiated by corporate debtors, Section 10 A will only lead to erosion of value going into resolution process," said Patnaik.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her response to all the 16 ministers who raised issues with Insolvency Bill. "The situation before us in March was clearly of putting lives before livelihood. When Narendra Modi announced the Janta curfew, he said it was a preventive remedy and did not know for how long it would last. Naturally, lockdown impacted business and financial market, did we just sit and watch? No."

Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD raised the issue of unemployment during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "How many people have lost their jobs? "Look at the thali of underprivileged people. Only Rs 33 is given to people per day as subsistence, that much money is spent on three coffees in Parliament's central hall."

Our intention of initiating corporate insolvency for matters that occurred during lockdown, was to give immunity during this period. This is only for those which arrive during COVID-19 period, amendment of section 66 that no obligation shall be filed by a resolution professional, said the finance minister.

The Finance Minister stressed the importance to suspend sections 7, 9 and 10 of IBC to prevent businesses from getting pushed into insolvency. "With this intention, Section 10A of the ordinance was brought in," said Sitharaman.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said due to the stigma attached to COVID-19 warriors including doctors and paramedics, the Centre wanted to introduce a prohibitory mechanism to protect them from indignity.

Offenders can also be fined anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and will also have to serve a prison term between three months to five years, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said in April.

"The Centre is using COVID-19 as an excuse to gloss over economic losses due to demonetisation and GST. 80 lakh people were forced to withdraw their EPF contributions, people are asking for jobs," said the Congress leader.

Neeraj Dangi of Congress said Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the Centre, but the Centre did not take it seriously." It was the time when Assembly elections in Delhi were being held. The Centre was busy in CAA, NRC and NPR. It was busy in welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump. While Rahul Gandhi warned, the Centre was busy breaking State governments. They were successful in Madhya Pradesh, but not in Rajasthan."

"What about those black marketers who hoarded medicines claiming to cure coronavirus and fooled people? There should be provisions in the Bill to address these issues. Moreover, if the sole bread winner of a family has died due to COVID-19, he should be compensated and protected by the government," said Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav wanted a provision in the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill to be included that addresses the inflated prices at which the PPE kits were sold to States.

Supporting the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, BJP's Saroj Pandey said that it was brought owing to the attacks on healthcare professionals. "We showered flowers on them, the healthcare workers couldn't even meet their families for months as they wanted to protect them from infection."

"West Bengal brought in what the Ayushman Bharat brings in, two years ago. Imitation is the best form of flattery. Features like card being registered in the name of the woman of the house we already had," the TMC leader said.

"BJP is telling us no politics, that is why we have not given any amendments. We want to recommend some suggestions. We have health insurance in Bengal for allied workers also, include that. Include the mental wellness of healthcare workers. The State is paying 40%, but when it comes to taking credit, the Centre takes all credit."

Derek O'Brien of the TMC said the Bill gives unqualified power to the Centre to interfere into affairs of the State. "You cannot cross constitutional bars. There are sinister provisions in the Bill. The States must be authorised to take decisions."

She further added that few hospitals turned the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity and sought some check against them.

Similarly, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said "Healthcare workers should be given PPEs, work hours should be regulated and salaries should be disbursed on time. Policemen, safai karamcharis and ASHA workers should be taken care of."

Doctor Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill leaves out policemen, panchayat workers and sanitation workers.

He asked the health minister to constitute a task force in this regard, for a comprehensive review. He also sought that the Centre consult the State governments as an important stakeholder in decisions.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said the protection should be expanded to a lot more services than just doctors. "Police, should be included in the extended list of those affected by the pandemic."

"Issues were raised on charges by private hospitals. Centre gave support to States, synchronised Ayushman Bharat rates, drug controller has taken action. In Mumbai and Surat, legal action was taken against black marketeers. ASHA workers were taken care of, the salary and other issues raised- States were given funds under NDRF. Many States have been given PPEs, ventilators etc., many States do not have space to keep them now," said the health minister.

On being asked why ASHA workers, policemen or sanitation workers were not included in the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said "all issues not included under Epidemic Act or National Disaster Management Act will be included in the Public Health Act."

Moving an amendment bill in this regard for passage in the Upper House, the health minister said after the ordinance, such incidents against healthcare workers have declined.

The government brought an ordinance on 22 April to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to make incidents of violence on health workers treating COVID-19 patients a non-bailable offence with provisions of penalty and a jail term of up to seven years.

A "dramatic" decline in the number of incidents of violence against health workers have been witnessed in the country after an ordinance was brought, making such activities a non-bailable offence, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the status of clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

MoS Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar sought to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha on Saturday: The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Code On Social Security, 2020.

Meanwhile, Tharoor said that the bills are "discriminatory to women, migrant workers, unorganised sectors".

"Many sectors have been left out in these bills. Every bill has to be put in public domain for at least 30 days. Code on Social Security is discriminatory," he said. He added, "Labour rights are intertwined with fundamental rights. There are definitional mistakes in the bill."

They said that the bills were introduced in the House without adequate prior notice.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor opposed the introduction of the three bills by the Labour ministry in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"We demand that political leaders be released immediately", he says.

He said, "The situation in Kashmir is a cause of concern mor than a year since the abrogation of Article 370 — political leaders are still not released, journalists are being harassed, State human rights commissions are closed, education of children is adversely hit, jails have become COVID hot-spots."

TMC MP Sougata Ray raised the issue of the political detainees in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during the time dedicated to 'Issues of Public Importance' in the Lok Sabha.

"116 districts throughout India selected for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), but so far no district in Bengal has been chosen for the yojana. In my district there alone are 1.5 lakh migrant workers, but nothing has been done for them so far. I have also written to the PM, regarding that," he said.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that migrant labourers in West Bengal have been left out of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

He also added that "there has been no progress" in the UT, and said, "People there do not have access to 4G facility, how are they going to grow in the present time when the rest of the country has access to every facility on the internet."

"Children today aren’t getting the education they should. I also demand adequate compensation for the three youth killed recently," he said.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is attending a Parliament session one year after he was detained during the abrogation of Article 370, on Saturday said that the Jammu and Kashmir UT "should have the same right as the rest of the country to progress".

The Lok Sabha has begun debate on the Taxation Amendment Bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The introduction of the bill caused lively discussion on the PM CARES fund, GST, and the state of the economy on Friday.

RSP MP NK Premachandran spoke about the Centre's PM CARES fund during the debate on the Taxation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Asking what the logic was "behind having a separate fund" despite the existence of the PMNRF, he said, "PM CARES fund lacks transparency as not audited by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Even RTI is not apllicable."

"Government appointed a private auditor for PM CARES, without any open tender, how this is possible? How is this auditor connected to BJP?" he added.

"Why the need to set up a private trust? Why not form a Parliament trust, a defence trust? Let everything run like this," he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the House should be informed about what money from the PM CARES fund is being spent on.

"Massive donations were done by Chinese companies to PM CARES — Xiaomi, TikTok, etc. Why is the government accepting donations from our enemy companies, the tainted money should be returned," she added.

She added, "Government allowed CSR to PM CARES, but disallowed to state relief fund, which is an unfair step. Also, 38 PSUs donated to PM CARES, but no audit has been done regarding it."

She said that the bill is "deeply problematic because it further weakens the rights and resources available to states by taking away statutory promises made under the new GST regime. It also corners the public funds for PM CARES to the direct detriment of state relief funds."

TMC MP Mahua Moitra added to the debate on the Taxation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, and slammed the Centre on multiple counts including the donations made by Chinese companies to the PM CARES fund.

"The initial fund was given by PM Modi's mother and other ordinary people. This will be audited by the same group that audits the PM Relief fund. This will be dispensed by a committee and is not person specific. This is a registered trust," he said.

"Why is there such distrust about PM cares fund? Is there any past experience which has caused it?" he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur addressed arguments made by the Opposition MPs over the PM CARES fund in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

The House is adjourned till 3 pm on Sunday.

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur addressed arguments made by the Opposition MPs over the PM CARES fund in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

"Why is there such distrust about PM cares fund? Is there any past experience which has caused it?

"The initial fund was given by PM Modi's mother and other ordinary people. This will be audited by the same group that audits the PM Relief fund. This will be dispensed by a committee and is not person specific. This is a registered trust," he said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra added to the debate on the Taxation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, and slammed the Centre on multiple counts including the donations made by Chinese companies to the PM CARES fund.

She said that the bill is "deeply problematic because it further weakens the rights and resources available to states by taking away statutory promises made under the new GST regime. It also corners the public funds for PM CARES to the direct detriment of state relief funds."

She added, "Government allowed CSR to PM CARES, but disallowed to state relief fund, which is an unfair step. Also, 38 PSUs donated to PM CARES, but no audit has been done regarding it."

"Massive donations were done by Chinese companies to PM CARES — Xiaomi, TikTok, etc. Why is the government accepting donations from our enemy companies, the tainted money should be returned," she added.

The Lok Sabha has begun debate on the Taxation Amendment Bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The introduction of the bill caused lively discussion on the PM CARES fund, GST, and the state of the economy on Friday.

MoS Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar sought to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha on Saturday: The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Code On Social Security, 2020.

Giving relief to taxpayers following the COVID-19 outbreak, the government had through the ordinance extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal till 30 September and linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till 31 March, 2021.

All issues not included under Epidemic Act or National Disaster Management Act will be included in the Public Health Act, said the Union health minister.

Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha that the suspension of Sections 7, 9 and 10 of IBC was aimed at preventing businesses from getting pushed into insolvency. "With this intention, Section 10A of the ordinance was brought in," said Sitharaman.

Congress Vivek Tankha said the enactment of 10A will be counterproductive as there is no certainty in how long the pandemic will continue.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha followed as Opposition demanded discussion on Agriculture Bills passed in Lok Sabha. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that Bills are to be taken next day, and the discussion can take place then.

On the sixth day of the Parliament's Monsoon session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will table the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing.

The Bill will replace the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which was promulgated on 5 June and prohibited the initiation of insolvency proceedings for defaults arising during the six months from 25 March 2020 (extendable upto one year).

The Ordinance came as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had created uncertainty and stress for businesses. It was also felt that during the coronavorus lockdown, it may be difficult to find an adequate number of resolution applicants to rescue the corporate debtor who may default in discharging their debt.

Among the ordinances to be discussed in the Upper House is Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The Ordinance seeks amendments to the 125-years-old Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, that protects health workers in the country.

Earlier in April, the government had approved an ordinance that recognised any crime against health professionals as a "cognizable and non-bailable" offence. It means that offenders can be arrested without a warrant, and no bail would be granted.

Offenders can also be fined anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and will also have to serve a prison term between three months to five years, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said in April.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, is listed to be taken in consideration in the Lower House on Saturday.

The Bill seeks to replace the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020, issued in March 2020.

Giving relief to taxpayers following the COVID-19 outbreak, the government had through the ordinance extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal till 30 September and linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till 31 March, 2021.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for introduction of the bill on Friday. However, since the minister was not present, the House then took up discussion on two farm sector related legislations.

Home Minister Amot Shah will move the Bill seeking to establish a National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, be taken into consideration.

On Friday, the Lower House witnessed first adjournment in the Monsoon Session over disruption when Treasury and Opposition members clashed over PM-CARES fund.

The proceedings in the Lower House were disrupted as the Opposition raised slogans against Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for his allegation that the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was set up "only for the benefit of the Gandhi family".

"The trust was set up during the tenure of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and was not even registered as a public trust but it got all relevant clearance, including FCRA," Thakur said, intervening during the introduction of the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill.

"The PM Cares Fund is a constitutionally set up public charitable trust. PM National Relief Fund was set up only for the benefits of one family — the Nehru-Gandhi family," he said.

On the other hand Rajya Sabha passed four Bills in less than four hours. The Upper House too was adjourned for 30 minutes to mourn the death of Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were passed in the Upper House.

With inputs from PTI