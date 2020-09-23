Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die after House passes Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020; Monsoon session cut short by 7 days

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, 7 days before the schedule, amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus among lawmakers

The session which began on 14 September, witnessed passage of several bills in both Houses, including those which sought to replace ordinances issued recently. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the lower house, the sources said.

Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills, while the Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour, sources said.

The Monsoon Session is likely to conclude on Wednesday, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources told PTI.

Neeraj Shekhar, the son of former PM Chandra Shekhar, said he used to play in the Central Hall when visiting the Parliament as a child with his father.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced that the House is bidding farewell to some members, as they are set to retire in November. They include PL Punia, Ram Gopal Yadav, Hardeep Puri, Neeraj Shekhar, Raj Babbar and Javed Ali.

Opposition parties, that boycotted Rajya Sabha session, have called a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at the Parliament Complex today.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 is a law for the national and internal security. Its main motive is to ensure that foreign funds don't dominate the political and social discourse of India, said Minister of State MHA Nityanand Rai, in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill amends the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign funds by individuals, associations and companies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the motion for considering of the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020. Bilateral netting refers to offsetting claims arising from dealings between two parties to determine the net amount payable or receivable from one party to the other.

"The regulation brings into its ambit all regulators in the financial sector. These will be the parent for all transactions. This is a good step that will lead to a vibrant, " he said.

Supporting the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, BJP leader Suresh Prabhu said that the legislation would ensure more liquidity in the 'dynamic bond market'.

Netting refers to offsetting of all claims arising from dealings between two parties, to determine a net amount payable or receivable from one party to other. The Bill allows for the enforcement of netting for qualified financial contracts.

Rajya Sabha passed the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill by voice vote, even as the Opposition Benches remained empty.

Gangwar said the three codes are a part of the government's codification of 29 labour laws into four codes.

Minister Santosh Gangwar introduces three labour Bills for discussion in the House - The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 and The Code of Social Security, 2020.

The reply by MoS Home Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that the Prime Minister's visits abroad have "enhanced understanding of India's perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues by other countries, and have strengthened our relations with them across a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, technology, maritime, space, defence collaboration and people to people contact. These in turn have contributed to India's national development agenda to promote economic growth and well-being of our people."

Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries and Rs 517.82 crores have been spent on them in total, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a written reply to a question by MP Fauzia Khan.

Speaking on the provisions of the Bills, Gangwar said the government has not taken away workers' right to strike, adding that the 14-day notice mandated for a strike is for a chance to solve the dispute.

Ahead of the voice vote on the Bills, with had a total of 411 clauses, MoS Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar said the Bill will provide social security to 50 crore workers for the first time after Independence. The Minister also said that the bill has provisions for migrant workers to get a yearly travel allowance to go back to their home states as well as for a free health checkup.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, 2020, Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2020 and The Code of Social Security, 2020. The discussion on the Bill lasted less than two hours.

Lok Sabha will convene at 6 pm today, instead of 4 pm and will discuss three Bills, according to the List of Business. These Bills listed for consideration and passage are:

Around 16 Opposition parties had submitted a memorandum to the President on these issues.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday over the farm Bills and the suspension of the eight MPs, sources said. "The President has given us time and the LoP in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet him at 5 pm," a senior Opposition leader told PTI.

In response, MoS Home Affairs said, "74 percent of the population in Jammu and Kashmir speaks Kashmiri and Dogri and the demand has been to declare these two languages as official languages. Their demand was not heard for 70 years. Urdu, which was spoken by 1 percent of the population, was declared an official language. Since Hindi is India's official language, we have included Hindi also."

Mir Mohammad Fayaz of PDP said Gurjari, Punabi and Pahadi should be included "so that we win the trust of everyone in Jammu and Kashmir".

The Upper House passed the Bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral said it is unfortunate that Punjabi is not being included in this bill. "The Jammu and Kashmir Constitution included Punjabi and the first Chief Minister of the state was a Punjabi," he said.

Speaking about the letter from Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking that the three labour Bills not be passed, he said that he went ahead with discussions on the proposed legislations after checking precedents.

"We made many rearrangements, like working on the weekends, having proceedings from six locations. I was worried about how my members will get used to these new arrangement. I had to do two mock sittings to get used to it," he said.

In his concluding remarks after the passage of eight Bills, Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the Monsoon Session is being concluded in eight sittings instead of the 18 planned sittings in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Naidu said that to protest is the right of the Opposition or any member. “But how should it be done? The floor of the House is the most effective way, and not through boycott," he went on.

"I am pained to see bills getting passed in the din. It pains me more when the Chair is rendered helpless and is forced to take decisions against members," he said.

Calling the session satisfactory in terms of productivity, Venkaiah Naidu referred to the unruly conduct by Rajya Sabha MPs on Sunday and appealed to members to ensure that “such unseemly behaviour is not repeated”.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, eight days ahead of schedule in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayawati's reaction came in the wake of eight Rajya Sabha Opposition members being suspended from the House on Monday for the ruckus during the passage of two key farm Bills a day earlier. The government had brought a motion for their suspension which was passed by the House by voice vote.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said "Although Parliament is called the temple of democracy, its dignity has been shredded many times. Even during the ongoing Parliament session, the functioning of the government and the behaviour of Opposition in the House are embarrassing for the dignity of Parliament, Constitution and democracy. Very sad!

BSP supremo Mayawati Wednesday hit out at the government as well as the Opposition for the ruckus and chaos during the ongoing Monsoon Session, saying their conduct has harmed the dignity of Parliament and the Constitution.

As per LiveLaw, the Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that the current phase of coronavirus pandemic in India is on multiple trajectories across the urban and semi-urban areas of the country.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm today. The opposition parties had requested meeting with the President on farm bills.

The BJP president also lauded parliamentary nod of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020. These are extensive and historic labour reforms, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 was passed by Rajya Sabha through voice vote. Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on Tuesday. Nadda said the Modi government is committed to the preservation and development of the region's culture.

Parliament passed the bill for the inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to the existing Urdu and English.

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday hailed the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill as "historic", and said this is an important step for developing the regional languages of the union territory.

The Lok Sabha's List of Business states the three following Bills that will be taken up for consideration and passage

As per the Lok Sabha website, Mansukh Madaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) will move – The Major Port Authorities Bill,2020 – the Bill to provide for the regulation, operation and planning of Major Ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration and passing.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will move –The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation)Bill, 2020 – the Bill for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration and passing.

Replying to another question, Irani gave data according to which 684 one-stop centres, which help women in distress, have assisted 3,05,896 women since its inception in 2015.

The highest number of 26 complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh, according to state and union territory-wise details provided by WCD minister Smriti Irani to a question in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 111 complaints of child marriage have been received by the apex child rights body NCPCR during 2019-20, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"PM Modi had announced ₹1,70,000 crore package for Bihar. The Prime Minister has provided every details of the fund," he added.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that when the House will meet next time, it will see the BJP government in Bihar.

"Yes. The government proposes to formulate National Retail Trade Policy," he said in reply to a question. Replying to a separate question, he said the government is in the process of finalising a National Logistics Policy which will help bring down logistics cost significantly.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government has set up a National Traders' Welfare Board with the objectives of welfare of traders and their employees, simplification of the Acts and rules applicable to traders, reduction of compliance burden and improvement in access to funds.

The government has proposed to formulate a National Retail Trade Policy and stakeholder consultations are being held for the same, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Giving details of the steps taken by the government to provide funds and medical equipment for COVID-19 care management, Choubey said states and UTs are being provided required technical and financial assistance to manage the public health challenge.

"Some countries, which had initially successfully contained the COVID-19 outbreak earlier are now reporting a resurgence of cases," the minister said in his reply.

"Pandemics caused by a new virus have the propensity to infect human population in multiple waves, each time affecting a cohort of susceptible population.

Government of India has accordingly advised states to upgrade health infrastructure based on the case growth trajectory in respective states and districts, besides taking stringent containment measures, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply. He was responding to a question on whether the government has anticipated and is ready for the second wave of COVID-19 during the winter months in India.

Pandemics caused by a new virus have the propensity to infect human population in multiple waves and some countries which initially successfully contained the COVID-19 outbreak are now reporting a resurgence of cases, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raises the concern of free speech on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook in the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. "This poses a significant constitutional challenge not only on the grounds of unreasonable restriction of free speech but also amounts to illegal interference in elections," he said.

The government should have consulted all parties, farmer leaders before bringing the farm bills, Ghulam Nabi Azad said after meeting the President

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, eight days ahead of schedule in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In his concluding remarks, Venkaiah Naidu said 25 bills were passed and six bills were introduced. He went on to add that 3.15 hours were lost due to disruptions in this session.

Venkaiah Naidu referred to the unruly conduct by Rajya Sabha MPs on Sunday and appealed to members to ensure that “such unseemly behaviour is not repeated”.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu started concluding remarks after the House passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill and the the Appropriation (No 3) Bill and Appropriation (No 4) Bill were returned.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday over the farm Bills and the suspension of the eight MPs, sources told PTI.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, 2020, Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2020 and The Code of Social Security, 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a written reply to a question by MP Fauzia Khan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015 and Rs 517.82 crores have been spent on them in total.

Rajya Sabha discussed three labour codes, that are a part of the government's codification of 29 labour laws into four codes.

Meanwhile, MPs from the Congress and other Opposition parties held a meeting to discuss further strategy on farm bills and also held a protest in the Parliament Complex.

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign funds by individuals, associations and companies.

AIADMK's SR Balasubramaniyan said the FCRA Amendment Bill shouldn't be used to antagonise the political parties. "There may be some bad NGOs, but majority are genuine NGOs doing good work. Such NGOs should not be bulldozed," he said.

The Rajya Sabha will discuss The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, a day after the House passed seven Bills as Opposition Benches remained empty following a walkout.

The House is also scheduled to take up The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha's List of Business states three Bills that will be taken up for consideration and passage - The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Monsoon Session is likely to conclude on Wednesday, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources told PTI. Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills, while the Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour, sources said.

The session which began on 14 September, witnessed passage of several bills in both Houses, including those which sought to replace ordinances issued recently. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the lower house, the sources said.

The Monsoon Session was otherwise scheduled to end on 1 October. Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

On Monday, eight members of Rajya Sabha were suspended over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the two key farm bills on Sunday. A number of opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and decided to boycott proceedings of the House till the suspension of the eight members is revoked, even as the government insisted on their apology.