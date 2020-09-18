Parliament LIVE Updates: RS passes Homoeopathy Central Council Bill; nothing abnormal about ordinance route, says Harsh Vardhan

Parliament LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over ban on the export of onion

CPM MP KK Ragesh gave a Zero Hour notice over non-payment of GST compensation to states. BJP MP Ashok Bajpai gave a Zero Hour notice over 'the issue of missing children'.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over ban on the export of onion.

Congress MP K Suresh has given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha over lathi charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests, deteriorating law and order situation in the state and demand for Home Ministry to intervene.

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, Monsoon Session of Parliament will go on as scheduled despite ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel testing positive for COVID-19

Congress MP from Punjab Shamsher Singh Dullo raised the issue of illicit liquor in the state and requested the Centre to intervene and investigate the illicit liquor mafia. He requested that compensation be provided for people affected by this.

AIADMK MP from Tamil Nadu M Thambidurai requested the Centre to release the pending Custom Milled Rice subsidy amount of over Rs 5,445 crore to the state. He detailed the break-up of the amount, and said the Tamil Nadu government is a farmer-friendly government.

BJD MP from Odisha Muzibulla Khan raised the issue of revisiting census figures in Odisha as he suspected that figures related to the minority population are inaccurate.

Other MPs raised issues like digitisation of land rights, concern on privatisation of ordinance factories, rights of pensioners and the uneven implementation of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

DMK MP from Tamil Nadu Tiruchi Siva said that there is unequal representation of states in Central government jobs. He asks that 90 percent representation be given for residents of the states.

The House has taken the discussion on Indian Medicine Central Council Amendment Bill along with the Homeopathy Central Council Amendment Bill.

"Central council of homeopathy failed in its responsibility. It did not cooperate with the government in carrying out its duties," Harsh Vardhan said, while moving the motion.

The Bill provides for establishing Central Councils for regulation of education and practice of homoeopathic medicine, and system of Indian medicine.

Citing the example of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress MP Ripun Bora opposed the Bill saying that the government has a history of taking away autonomy of institutes and organisations.

"My contention is that the ordinance should be brought in only during an extraordinary situation. We have a Parliament, why do we need an ordinance," he asked.

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said that while he supports the Bill, there is no clear demarcation of powers and functions of the Homeopathy Council, which needs to be demarcated. "Homoeopathy is an old Indian system of medicine and it is accessible to the poor. So we need to make it robust," he said.

Trivedi said that one of the challenges before the government was to decide how to uphold the quality of teaching and practising homoeopathy. He said that a national eligibility test has been set up for this.

“Some say that there is no scientific proof for homoeopathic medicines effectiveness. Homoeopathy is a strain of medicine that focusses not just on the disease but also the patient. The science behind this is not visible to anyone,” he further added.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said interdisciplinary is established under the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to give a push to scientific research in homeopathy. “It is regrettable that we did not explore the depths of Indian medicine. To become the world leader we have to explore alternative research and be a pioneer, not a follower,” he said.

Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav said there are diseases for which there is no cure in allopathy, but there is a cure in Ayurveda. Supporting the Bill, he said that the present amendments have limited scope, and are just to extend the tenure of the Board of Governors.

Speaking on the deplorable condition of homeopathy centres, TMC MP Santanu Sen told the Rajya Sabha, "What can be expected from a government that says that drinking cow urine can cure disease or COVID-19? They are indirectly promoting private medical colleges and quackery."

"Standing Committee has very clearly stated that there is no representation of State Medical Councils in the Advisory Council. So, it is recommended that there should be a provision for representation of elected members of State Medical Councils," he said.

Opposing the Bill, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said it is an attempt to strike at the roots of federalism. “From the day they (Centre) assumed office, most bills passed have taken away powers of state government,” he said.

On the fifth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha will see the introduction of five bills for consideration and passage. These bills include The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill and The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will discuss bills pertaining to taxation and finance. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce five bills for consideration and passage - The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, The Appropriation (No 4) Bill, Appropriation (No 3) Bill, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Congress said the farm sector legislations brought in by the government will be "a death knell for the future of farming".

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm sectors bills. Her resignation came after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab.

Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla and Amar Singh burnt copies of the bills and said they will oppose the proposed legislations tooth and nail. They also wore black robes, saying "I am a farmer and farm labourer and don't betray me".

The Rajya Sabha saw a detailed discussions on the LAC border issue with China, and the Centre's COVID-19 management strategy. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that a coronavirus vaccine is likely to be available in India by early next year and added that the Centre is aiming to bring down India's COVID-19 mortality rate to less than one percent from the current 1.64 percent, which is "still the lowest in the world".

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday regarding the border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. "China has shown complete disregard for bilateral agreements and violated peace in the east Ladakh," he said in the Upper House, days after Congress MPs in the Lower House had staged a walkout claiming that the Centre is unwilling to discuss the India-China border row.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will go on as scheduled despite ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel testing positive for coronavirus. BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also tested positive for the virus.