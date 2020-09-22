Parliament LIVE Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad demands annulment of RS MPs' suspension, says time constraint to speak biggest issue

Parliament LIVE Updates: Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said no one is happy with what transpired in the House over the past two days. He added that if the House goes beyond time restrictions, things will be de-escalated 90 percent

The MPs were suspended for snatching papers from the Chair, throwing the rule book at Singh and damaging the mics, apart from sloganeering and disrupting the House.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Singh met the eight MPs, who were suspended for unruly behaviour during the debate on two farm bills on Sunday and have been protesting in the Parliament Complex since their suspension on Monday morning.

Senior opposition leaders, including NC leader Farooq Abdullah, JD(S)' HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, Congress’ Ahmed Patel and NCP's Praful Patel, paid a visit to the eight MPs who were suspended on Monday due to unruly behaviour. Congress' Shashi Tharoor also visited the Rajya Sabha members, who sat in protest throught the night.

He went on to say, "For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded deputy chairman Harivansh Singh for serving tea to "those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna". "He has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji," he tweeted.

Recalling late Arun Jaitley’s statement that the government becomes illegitimate if division of votes is denied, Azad said that the stature of the Leader of Opposition has been downgraded. "There would be no time constraints put on the LoP. We could speak freely," he said.

He went on to speak on the denial of division of votes, adding that there were 18 parties on one side and NDA on one side.

"Day before yesterday was the last straw that broke the camel's back. Bills don't go to standing committee or the select committee. I don't approve of the fight - breaking the mics, standing on the tables. But it was the last straw," he said.

“Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the eight MPs and government to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met, the Opposition will boycott the session,” he concluded.

He also said the government should bring a new Bill to make MSP mandatory on private companies. He also sought the revocation of suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs.

Referring to ‘one nation, one market’ advertisements in newspapers on Tuesday following the passage of farm Bills, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “"The MSP announced yesterday should have been done before. Today, the government has issued an advertisement saying 'one nation, one market'. Don't go towards one nation, one party.”

Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh meets the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House. pic.twitter.com/PBBBocTtDv

Bora added that deputy chairman Harivansh Singh "came to meet us as a colleague and not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha". Singh brought tea and snacks for the MPs who have been staging a sit-in protest in the Parliament Complex since their suspension on Monday morning.

Among the eight protesting MPs, Congress' Ripun Bora said the demonstration against Venkaiah Naidu's decision of suspending eight lawmakers will continue. "Many Opposition leaders came to inquire about us and to show solidarity with us. But no one from the government has come to inquire about us," he told ANI.

Exiting Parliament, stopped by the lawns near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to express solidarity with the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who’re on an all-night vigil. Spoke w/ ⁦ @derekobrienmp ⁩, ⁦ @SATAVRAJEEV ⁩ (who spent his birthday here!), E.Kareem & ⁦ @manojkjhadu ⁩ pic.twitter.com/JkPKsDVX62

BJP's Manoj Tiwari demanded the arrest of eight Rajya Sabha members and registration of cases against them for creating ruckus and allegedly scuffling with a Marshal during the passage of farm bills on Sunday. He said strict action is needed against the members involved in "unruly behaviour" to prevent such incidents setting a "bad precedent" in Parliament.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the Centre has passed anti-farmer bills in the Rajya Sabha by suppressing the voice of the Opposition but the Congress is standing with farmers and will continue their fight. Condemning the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, the Congress leader said it was symbolic of dictatorship.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September pic.twitter.com/cphCDVHrqM

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will observe a one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20 September.

For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud.

To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda said that the government should come to an understanding. "Both the Opposition and the Government should sit together to help run the House. Democracy should work with cooperation," he said.

K. Keshava Rao of the TRS said that even the "three minutes time for division was not granted to us", while DMK's Tiruchi Siva said basic democratic rights were denied, "we were denied division".

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said he is "saddened" by what happened in the House. "When tempers run high, people lose control. I would request the Chair to revoke the suspension of the MPs," he said, apologising on behalf of the eight MPs.

Naidu also said that Harivansh Singh had said 13 times that if protesting members returned to their seats, a division will be held.

He went on to say that all eight MPs who have been suspended have justified their conduct in news interviews. "Don't try to put the blame on the Chair. The Deputy Chairman handled the situation in a very deft manner. I have asked the secretary general to get in touch with the Lok Sabha secretariat to take care of the protesting MPs," the Chairman said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the Chair has been dragged into the matter, adding that Bills have been passed in din and members have been suspended before. “The rules clearly state that it should have been a no-confidence resolution and not a motion. I am not happy about the suspension of the members. The action has been taken on their conduct. We have nothing against any member,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha will continue discussion on the The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which could not be conducted on Monday even as protests were witnessed in the Opposition Benches over the suspension of eight MPs.

The House will also see the introduction of The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, a proposed legislation that has been in contention along with the two farm Bills that have led to protests in the PArliament ever since their introduction in the Lok Sabha last week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move motions for the consideration and passage of The Banking

Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.

Other proposed legislations on the Rajya Sabha's List of Business are The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, according to Lok Sabha's List of Business, consideration and passage of The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Code On Social Security, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are on the agenda.

The sit-in protest in front of the Parliament Complex's Gandhi statue by eight suspended MPs on Monday continued past midnight. Senior opposition leaders, including NC leader Faroukh Abdullah, JD(S)' HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, Congress’ Ahmed Patel and NCP's Praful Patel, paid a visit to the MPs.

After witnessing ruckus despite reconvening after the fifth adjournment for the day on Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday, even as eight suspended MPs refused to leave the House. They were suspended by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for unruly behaviour, who also dismissed the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

The Lok Sabha passed Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in proceedings that continued past midnight.

These Bills were moved for passage after the House passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that seeks to bring a law that punishes those who attack health workers or doctors who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak or during any situation similar to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Lower House also passed the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2020.