Parliament LIVE Updates: Amit Shah says Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will 'definitely' be restored but offers no timeframe

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha, Shah said, 'I stand by what I said earlier. Statehood will definitely be restored to Jammu and Kashmir in time.'

"The reforms undertaken will lay the path for India to become one of those fastest-growing economies in the world," she said, adding the Budget has set the pace for India to become aatmanirbhar or self-reliant. Earlier this month, the finance minister presented a Rs 34.5 lakh crore Budget for 2021-22 in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2021-122 has "set the pace for India to become aatmanirbhar". Replying to debate on the Budget in Lok Sabha, the minister also said the challenges of pandemic did not deter government from undertaking reforms for maintaining long term goals of the country.

This bill seeks to replace an ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) cadre of civil services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.

Moving an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy said, "The dream of one nation, one constitution for every Indian was fulfilled after the J&K law of 2019. The need is to move forward with development now. 170 central Acts are being implemented in J&K. The cadre strength needs improvement and those with experience of U.T. administration are needed. For this, J&K cadre is proposed to be merged with the AGMUT cadre. The J&K administration will be bolstered by officers of the Central pool."

"You are heading towards confusion. This Bill also goes against the Home Minister’s own promise on August 5, 2019 that statehood will be restored. You want to keep a Damocles sword on Kashmiri officers that they could well be sent off to Mizoram."

"The abrogation of 370 was an attack on us and we have resolved to fight it via valid means. The government should have waited for the disposal of legal challenges to abrogation of 370 before bringing in this Bill. What if,tomorrow, the Supreme Court says the abrogation is invalid under law?" he asks.

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi opposed the bill in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, saying that the bill "violates the precepts of both democracy and separation of powers".

"I don't think everything happened in Kashmir since Independence was good. Mainstream politicians shouldn't have been detained now," he said.

TMC MP Saugata Roy spoke about his opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 and said that "for the first time in Indian history, the government abolished a State". He also questioned what the government acheived from bifurcating the state.

He also suggested an all-party delegation be sent to Kashmir to see the ground situation.

RSP MP NK Premachandran questioned the government about its assurance that the statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored. "You haven't restored normalcy because it has not returned to normalcy yet," he said.

"Cadres prefer Delhi, Chandigarh or Goa. No one wants to go to northeast or Andaman and Nicobar Islands. You have clubbed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with this. There should be a rule that they must work there at least for a specific number of years," he said..

He also questioned whether all central laws are being implemented in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "Have they been useful in improving the lives of people in these regions?"

BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab noted that the ordinance was brought in three weeks before the current sitting of the Lok Sabha was set to begin. "Why this hurry?' he asked.

YSRCP MP C Anuradha extended her support to the Bill and suggested that the Centre must reserve 5 percent of all public and private jobs for local Kashmiris.

Additionally, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government has backed out from his assurance that statehood will be restored. "You say internal matters should not be internationalised. But you took EU MPs to the region but not allowing us," he said.

He also noted that the pleas challenging the abrogration of Article 370 and the constitutionality of the reorganisation Act is still pending in Supreme Court.

"There was no internet for over 200 days. You still block internet there. Even before COVID-19, schools had to be shut down for over 200 days," he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari noted the rising cases of ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir. "No new industries have come up in the region. Some existing units were closed in the last two years," he said.

"I stand by what I said earlier. Statehood will definitely be restored to Jammu and Kashmir in time."

He added, "Many MPs said that bringing Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 means Jammu and Kashmir won't get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere it's written that Jammu and Kashmir won't get statehood. Where are you drawing conclusion from?

In his response to the debate in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Opposition MPs questioning the steps taken for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. "Those asking me for status report on Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated, do you have a report on your progress in the last 70 years," he said.

"We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation and you are demanding an account for it. I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account," he said.

Amit Shah questioned whether the Opposition parties were "fit to demand" accountability from the Centre.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2021-122 has set the pace for India to become aatmanirbhar.

Replying to debate on the Budget in Lok Sabha, the minister also said the challenges of pandemic did not deter government from undertaking reforms for maintaining long term goals of the country.

The reforms undertaken will lay the path for India to become one of those fastest-growing economies in the world, she said, adding the Budget has set the pace for India to become aatmanirbhar or self-reliant.

Earlier this month, the finance minister presented a Rs 34.5 lakh crore Budget for 2021-22 in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Budget has laid emphasis on increasing capital expenditure, raising allocation for healthcare capacity building and development of agriculture infrastructure, among others, which are expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy.

With regards to increasing allocation for rural job guarantee scheme, the finance minister said the government will allocate more funds for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme for 2021-22, if needed, as against Budget estimate of Rs 73,000 crore.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Sitharaman said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for common people and not for crony capitalists.

Three BJP members in Lok Sabha on Friday moved a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying by asking members to observe silence to mourn death of farmers during agitation without the permission of the Chair was a contempt of the House.

In a dramatic move, Gandhi on Thursday led his party members and those from the TMC and the DMK to observe a two-minute silence by standing to mourn the death of farmers during the ongoing agitation.

Claiming that "200 farmers" have died during protests, he had said he was doing this as the government has not paid tributes to them.

This was perhaps for the first time in recent history that some members stood in silence to mourn deaths without being asked to do so by the Chair.

BJP MPs Sanjay Jaiswal, Rakesh Singh and PP Chaudhary moved notice against Gandhi.

Jaiswal said that Gandhi directed his party members to observe silence without taking permission from the Speaker. The House should take action against him, he said.

Singh alleged that Gandhi has shown an unparliamentary behaviour and that has impacted the dignity of Parliament. He alleged that Gandhi works against the rules of Parliament.

Sharing similar views, Chaudhary said that: "It is gross misconduct and it is a serious breach of privilege".

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and sought a clarification from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on whether the Kailash range would be ceded as part of an agreement.

There are certain issues on Ladakh which require further clarification from the defence minister, Chowdhury said during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

After a lot of efforts by the Army, the Kailash range was brought under Indian control and the Chinese establishment was rattled by this achievement, he said.

"I would like to know if we are going to leave this vantage point as part of disengagement... can this kind of quid pro quo can happen as part of disengagement," he said.

However, Speaker Om Birla told Chowdhury that this is not an issue of the Zero Hour and a separate notice needs to be served on this.

On Thursday, the defence minister, while making a statement in Parliament, said India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

In the statement in Parliament, the defence minister said China will pull back its troops to east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region.

Singh had also assured that India has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China. India will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone, Singh said.

The defence minister had said the implementation of the pact will "substantially restore" the situation to the one which existed prior to the standoff that erupted on May 5 last, adding that the two sides have agreed that they should achieve complete disengagement at the "earliest" and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Chowdhury also sought clarification on the Depsang plains, an issue which was also raised by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day.