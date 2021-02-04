Parliament LIVE Updates: 'Deep Sidhu is a BJP man, responsible for violence during tractor rally,' says Sanjay Singh

Parliament LIVE Updates:The AAP leader in Rajya Sabha said BJP party workers stormed the Red Fort and disrespected the national flag on Republic Day

Urging members to return to their seats, Speaker Om Birla said they should maintain the dignity of the House or else he will have to take disciplinary actions against those who violate norms. He said the Question Hour is important and it should go on. But Opposition members refused to relent, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 4.30 pm.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned five times on Wednesday as the protesting Opposition members demanded a separate discussion on the farm laws issue. As soon as the House met at 4 pm, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of farmers' agitation, saying that the matter is maligning the image of the country.

"I urge the government to withdraw these three bills," he said, and added that the government should set up a committee to find out the whereabouts of people "who have gone missing" during the farmers' protest. The senior Congress leader cited several examples, including one during his own party's rule in 1988, of the government giving in to the demands of farmers.

Declaring that disrespect to the national flag cannot be tolerated, he also condemned the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion on Thanks to President's Address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress member Ghulam Nabi Azad suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself should make the announcement on repeal of the laws. Modi was present in the House at the time.

Several Opposition parties including the Congress and the DMK on Wednesday asked the government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws without making it a prestige issue and not to treat the agitating farmers as "enemies".

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha will commence at 9 am on Wednesday. The Centre and the opposition parties have agreed to conduct a discussion on the farm laws in Parliament. The discussion will take place for 15 hours in the Rajya Sabha, after the Motion of Thanks on Friday

Proceedings commence in the Upper House on day five of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday requested that more members be allowed in the Rajya Sabha to create an atmosphere of debate. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the matter will be discussed later.

"Our democracy is strong, it will not be weakened by anyone's tweet," he said, a day after the MEA's response to tweets by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg on farmers' protests.

Citing a portion of the President's Address on the importance of democracy, Jha added that whatever we have seen recently has been against the Constitution.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha Thursday slammed the government for its reaction towards the farmers' protests. "The media starts talking of the 'Pakistani angle and Khalistani angle' with regard to farmers' protest. This is not right."

He goes on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and government for their timely action that contributed to this, and cites the example of emergency to counter allegations that the lockdown was not implemented in an intelligent manner.

He added that India's recovery rate from COVID-19 is high compared to the rest of the world.

Jyotiraditya Scindia in Rajya Sabha said 2020 was a challenging year for the whole world. "But after a year, looking at the falling COVID-19 cases there is a new sense of energy. India has risen like a phoenix from the ashes of coronavirus."

TDP's Kumar Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said the government should be "magnanimous" in considering the farmers demands. He further said Andhra Pradesh government should consider the demands of the Amravati farmers who have been protesting for 415 days.

Citing the Congress' 2019 manifesto, he said: "Those who earlier said they support (farm reform laws) have changed track."

"We have broken the shackles to ensure that farmers can independently sell their produce anywhere in the country," said Scindia.

Speaking on farmers' issues in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia in Rajya Sabha reiterated the party's stand that the three farm bills were brought for the benefit of farmers.

He also said that the gap between Modi government's promises and implementation of those promises are huge.

"In Singapore, they gave 8 days notice before lockdown. But in a country as vast as India, just four hours? PM Modi misused the federal structure in this decision," he said.

Congress' Digvijay Singh spoke about the effect of coronavirus lockdown on migrant workers, including pregnant women and children who had to walk for kilometres to get home.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy, Digvijay Singh criticised the budget set aside for coronavirus vaccination as low and points out that the permit is only for emergency use.

He also mentioned Sudha Bharadwaj, who was been jailed for over 3 years. "She was a Harvard professor and now she is languishing in jail for supporting Dalits in Bhima Koregaon," he added.

"The hoisting of cases against farmers, journalists, activists and such need to stop. We respect the mandate you have, but the way in which dissent (which is the backbone of a democracy) is being suppressed in our country is deplorable," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over the contentious farm laws, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the way dissent is being suppressed is "deplorable"

In these times, we should be thankful for small freedoms like being allowed to speak without the mike being muted, or the television feeds being censored or MPs not being escorted out by marshals, said Derek O Brien of TMC, from West Bengal.

He further said: "If something similar to the incident in Delhi had happened in West Bengal or Maharashtra, what would have the reaction been?."

Talking about the death of the farmer during the tractors rally on 26 January, TMC leader Derek O Brien said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi Home Minister Amit Shah should investigate the incident and provide a report.

Responding to MEA's backlash against international personalities' supporting the farmers' movement, Derek O Brien said: "Today we very touchy about remarks coming from outside on farmer's agitation. But who said this Abki baar Trump sarkar. And now we are talking about international interference"

"Centre's decision to put concrete walls at protest site won't help. Government must end the matter peacefully," he said.

The former Karnataka chief minister also condemned Centre's decision to put up "concrete walls" at protest sites.

"We condemn actions of certain miscreants on Republic Day, but farmers are not responsible for it. They should not be punished," said Karnataka MP Deve Gowda.

Speaking on how the government has undermined federalism, Derek O'Brien said that cess (which is not shared with states) have been increased and MPLAD funds have been suspended under the guise of pandemic.

"Such aggressive approach wasn't even heard of towards the neighbouring nations who came inside (the Indian territory), Jha said.

"With folded hands, I request you to please understand the pain of farmers. In harsh winter you stopped water supply and toilet facilities, dug trenches, put barbed wires, and installed spikes," he said.

Opening the second day of discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD said the government has lost the patience to hear and any criticism is painted as anti-national.

He further went to say that 11 round of talks between Centre and the farm union leaders have failed.

"For past 76 days, farmers are protesting, and they have been called terrorists and Khalistanis. A BJP MLA said that they are not farmers, they are terrorists and should be shot, and if Delhi Police cannot do it then I will hit them with shoe. Is this the language for annadatas?" said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

"On seven routes farmers marched peacefully on 26 January, those who stormed Red Fort and disrespected triciolour belong to BJP. Deep Sidhu is a BJP man. He has met Narendra Modi. They can stoop to any level for their politics. The internet has also been shut down there," he said.

AAP's Sanjay Singh in Rajya Sabha said BJP party workers stormed the Red Fort and disrespected the national flag on Republic Day.

"BJP govt has prioritized the welfare of the poor. It took 34 years to bring a new education policy for this country," he added.

"In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his priority was the poor, the young, women and backward in the country. Our mantra is minimum government maximum governance," he said, citing data of beneficiaries of several schemes under the BJP government

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the NDA government has never differentiated between BJP and non-BJP ruled states.

Stating that protests and agitations are the lifeblood of democracy, he contested the government statement of 11 rounds of dialogue have concluded with agitating farmers, saying its ministers 'believe in monologue and not dialogue'.

The former Karnataka chief minister also condemned Centre's decision to put up 'concrete walls' at protest sites.

The Congress leader also mentioned Sudha Bharadwaj, who was been jailed for over three years. "She was a Harvard professor and now she is languishing in jail for supporting Dalits in Bhima Koregaon," he added.

Speaking on farmers' issues in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia in Rajya Sabha reiterated the party's stand that the three farm bills were brought for the benefit of farmers.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha Thursday slammed the government for its reaction towards the farmers' protests. "The media starts talking of the 'Pakistani angle and Khalistani angle' with regard to farmers' protest. This is not right."

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced Bill in Rajya Sabha to replace Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (J&K Cadre merger with AGMUT).

The Centre and the opposition parties have agreed to conduct a discussion on the farm laws in Parliament. The discussion will take place for 15 hours in the Rajya Sabha, after the Motion of Thanks on Friday.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by Opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.

The House reassembled four times but was unable to conduct business as the members of the Congress, DMK, AAP and the SAD trooped into the Well and shouted slogans against the farm laws, ignoring repeated appeals by Speaker Om Birla to maintain order.

As the proceedings started at 4 pm, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of farmers' agitation against the agri laws, saying the matter is harming the image of the country. "We are concerned," he said.

Several Opposition members entered the Well, protesting against the farm laws. Chowdhury later demanded a separate discussion on the Presidential address and the farmers' issue.

During the day Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said he had discussions with the leaders of Opposition parties and they had agreed to start the discussion on the motion thanking the President for his address. "Now, they have made a U-turn and that is also like an insult to the President," Joshi said.

Speaker Om Birla reminded the MPs that the whole nation is watching their conduct. He said the people have sent them to the House to raise matters related to the common man and not to chant slogans and disrupt proceedings. Urging the members to return to their seats, Birla said they should maintain the dignity of the House or else he will have to take disciplinary action.

He said the Question Hour is important and it should go on. However, repeated assurances by the Speaker that the members will be given adequate opportunity to put forward their views, did not cut ice with the protesting opposition members.

Amid the din, the House was first adjourned till 4.30 pm, followed by adjournments till 5 pm, 7 pm and later till 9 pm. Birla urged Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann and others to go to their seats if they want a discussion. But the opposition members did not pay heed to his requests, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings again till 5 pm.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the proceedings resumed, with many slogan-shouting opposition members entering the Well again. After various documents were tabled, the Speaker requested the agitating members to return to their seats as he wanted to start the Zero Hour, saying it is important to talk about the problems faced by the people in the members' constituencies.

However, the sloganeering continued. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also in the Well, holding a poster against the farm laws. As soon as the house assembled at 9 pm, members from Opposition parties again entered the Well and continued raising slogans forcing the speaker to adjourn the House for the day.

There were more than 20 members, including from the Congress, DMK, AAP and the SAD, protesting in the Well. Several farmer unions have been staging protests at various border points of Delhi since late November demanding the repeal of the farm laws.