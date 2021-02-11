Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to make statement on standoff along LAC after China announces 'synchronised' disengagement

Parliament LIVE Updates: The defence minister will make a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday about the standoff in eastern Ladakh, a day after China announced that Beijing and New Delhi have started 'synchronised and organised disengagement' at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso

The Chinese media on Wednesday said Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh have initiated the process of disengagement.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will speak at 10.30 am in Rajya Sabha and at 5.30 pm in the Lok Sabha. He is expected to make a statement regarding the present situation in Eastern Ladakh.

The Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020 was passed through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it in the Rajya Sabha.

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to provide greater autonomy in decision-making to 12 major ports in the country and professionalise their governance by setting up boards.

The Maharashtra government on Monday said that it will investigate tweets by Indian celebrities in response to criticism of the government's handling of the farmers' protest by foreign personalities. The inquiry was ordered after leaders of the Maharashtra unit of Congress sought probe into whether the celebrities were under pressure from the BJP to tweet in support of the government.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhagwat Karad has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, expressing "concern over investigation ordered by the Maharashtra government against Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar", reported ANI.

Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot responds to this, and says that the Centre has not received any such proposal from the State government.

He demanded that benefit be provided in other parts of the state as well.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked that the Sahariya community in Madhya Pradesh be included in the Extreme Backward Category. "As of now, they get benefits only in Chambal and Gwalior divisions," he said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh urged the Centre to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to next of kin of those killed in the Uttarakhand disaster. He also asked for an update on efforts by NDRF to rescue people from Tapovan tunnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on the standoff along LAC. This comes a day after China announced that Beijing and New Delhi have started "synchronised and organised disengagement" at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament. He will make a statement on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today. pic.twitter.com/hyXn9iyD0w

Army Chief General MM Naravane arrives at the Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today. pic.twitter.com/E4ftM6DKM9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the central government and the Parliament have great respect for the farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm bills and that is why top most ministers have been talking to them.

Replying in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi again allayed apprehensions on the farm laws, saying neither any agriculture 'mandi' (market) has shut down after the three laws were enacted nor has the MSP stopped, rather the MSP has only increased which no one can deny.

"This House, our government and we all respect farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost ministers of the government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for farmers.

"After the laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament, no 'mandi' has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained.

Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can't be ignored," he said.

The prime minister said those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy as they are unable to digest that people can see the truth.

"Through their games, the trust of the people can never be won," he said, amidst protests by the opposition members.

The Congress walked out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explained the government's stand on the three farm laws.

Modi said the Congress has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. "A divided and confused party like this can do no good to the country," he added.

Modi said India has managed the COVID-19 pandemic successfully despite adverse predictions and the country has now become a ray of hope for the world.

He said the world post- COVID-19 is turning out to be very different and in such times remaining isolated from the global trends will be counter-productive.

"That is why India is working towards building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), which seeks to further global good.

"Predictions were made India cannot survive as a nation, but people of our country proved them wrong and we are now a ray of hope for the world," he said.

Complimenting health care and frontline workers for their relentless work during the pandemic, the prime minister said the way India has managed the coronavirus crisis is a turning point and the world has seen its success.

The address of the President has showcased India's 'Sankalp Shakti' and his words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India, infused new confidence and inspired every heart

"During the discussion on the President's speech, a large number of women MPs took part. This is a great sign. I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts," he said.