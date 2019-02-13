Parliament adjourned sine die, updates: Narendra Modi uses 'bhukamp' jibe against Rahul, says no quakes in 5 years of governance

Parliament LATEST updates: Addressing his last Lok Sabha speech before the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that in 5 years of governance, no quake managed to get through. In 2016, Rahul famously said that if he were allowed to speak in Parliament there would be an earthquake.
In Lok Sabha, veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav issued a statement which could make the Opposition's attempt to stitch in a Mahagathbandhan to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "I hope Narendra Modi returns as Prime Minister," he said, triggering an instant thumping of desks from the treasury benches.
The auditor has found that four of the Indian specific enhancements were not needed at all because in the technical evaluation of 2010, the IAF had pointed out these were not needed. However, they got included in the scope, despite IAF making several attempts to reduce these items, the report says.
The CAG report states that the ministry needs to revisit the entire process of acquisition, to weed out redundant activities and simplify the process. The acquisition wing, headed by the DG (Acquisition) was envisaged as an integrated defence organisation. In reality, this has perhaps not happened, with the bulk of the acquisition-related activities still carried out in the Services’ Headquarters; which is not unexpected and is needed.
The CAG report mentions that the model used for calculating the life cycle cost of acquisition had several deficiencies and needs to be fine-tuned and improved further. It also notes that there were severe delays at various stages of the acquisition process.
The benchmark cost of the Rafale deal was 47 percent lower than the actual bid by the L1 vendor and the original request for proposal has been mentioned as unrealistic in the report. The report further says that this also led to the issue where man-hours required by HAL to manufacture in India were 2.7 times that suggested by Dassault Aviation, which led to a stall in negotiations then. Dassault also refused to take guarantee for planes manufactured at HAL.
The CAG report has said that as compared to UPA's deal, the deal struck by NDA improved the delivery schedule of the Rafale fighter jets by a month. Also, the Indian Specific Enhancements got cheaper by 17.08% as compared to the agreement under the UPA government.
According to the CAG report, the overall capital acquisition system of the Rafale deal, as it exists, is unlikely to effectively support the IAF in its operational preparedness and modernisation.
The CAG report has said that the IAF did not define the ASQRs (Air Staff Qualitative Requirements) properly and as a result, none of the vendors could fully meet the ASQRs. ASQRs were changed repeatedly during the procurement process.
"Satyameva Jayate – the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum. 2016 vs 2007 terms – Lower price, faster delivery, better maintenance, lower escalation," tweeted Jaitley after the CAG on Air Force deals was tabled in Rajya Sabha.
According to ANI, the CAG report, tabled before Rajya Sabha, says that compared to the 126 aircraft deal of the UPA, India managed to save 17.08% money for the India Specific Enhancements in the 36 Rafale contract done by the Modi government.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi gave a speech at the Congress' parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, in which she attacked the Modi government for 'weakening' various institutions including the Parliament and called it an "unprecedented economic stress and social stain for the country".
Due to ruckus over tabling of the CAG report on Rafale deal, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm. The report is also scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.
The CAG report on Rafale deal was tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The report will include the performance audit details and a list of acquisitions made by the Indian Air Force, including the controversial Rafale deal.
Opposition MPs including members of TMC and TDP staged a protest outside the Parliament premises on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi also joined the protests where legislators were also seen flying 'paper planes' to attack government against the Rafale deal.
As the Budget Session of the Parliament draws to a close on Wednesday, the 16th Lok Sabha will convene for its final sitting. The Lower House is expected to discuss and take up a Bill seeking to protect gullible investors from Ponzi schemes. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is also scheduled to be taken up for discussion and passage today.
However, all eyes will be on Rajya Sabha where two key bills — The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 — will lapse if not passed by the Upper House on Wednesday. The fate of these bills, which have been facing strong resistance from the Opposition and some of BJP's own allies, would be a crucial test for the Modi government.
While an ordinance is currently in force outlawing the practice of triple talaq, the government has the option of re-promulgation if the bill is not passed in this session. However, Congress has already said that it would scrap the bill if it is voted to power.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill will be moved in the Rajya Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The Opposition parties have demanded the Bill to be sent to the Select Committee of Parliament for further vetting. However, the Centre had rejected the demand.
Also, the much-awaited CAG report on Rafale deal will be presented before the Parliament on Wednesday. The report titled 'Capital Acquisition in Indian Air Force' will be presented by Junior Finance Minister P Radhakrishnan. The report will include the performance audit details and a list of acquisitions made by the Indian Air Force.
The report is expected to have the CAG's findings on the Rafale deal over which the Congress and other Opposition parties have been attacking the BJP-led government.
On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2019 by a voice vote. Replying to the discussion on the bill, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that all the proposals in the bill are aimed at benefiting the middle classes and honest taxpayers. He appealed to the states to furnish data about farmers so that the income support under the PM-Kisan scheme is credited to their accounts at the earliest.
Meanwhile, the Congress staged a walk-out in Lok Sabha over the Rafale deal while Rajya Sabha faced adjournment following an uproar by Samajwadi Party members after party chief Akhilesh Yadav was allegedly stopped at Lucknow airport while on his way to Allahabad.
No 'Letter of Comfort' in new deal, India would have to settle matter through direct arbitration in case of beach of trust
The CAG report, however, highlighted the drawbacks of settling for a ‘Letter of Comfort’ rather than a sovereign guarantee by the French government. The report noted that the 2007 UPA deal included a 15 percent bank guarantee against advance payments. But, now with the conditions of the present deal, in case of a breach of agreement, India would now have to first settle the matter through arbitration directly with the French vendors.
No guarantee in deal led to savings for Dassault Aviation but benefit was not passed to India: CAG report
The CAG noted in its report that in the 2007 offer, Dassault Aviation had provided performance and financial guarantees which was about 25% of the total value of the contract. “The vendor had embedded the cost in its bid price. But in the 2016 contract there are no such guarantees/warranty. This led to saving for Dassault Aviation which was not passed on to India,” it observed.
Report misses key point of pricing, govt has said it can't be revealed
Several Opposition leaders criticised the report and called it "incomplete" for missing out the controversial bit on the pricing of the Rafale aircraft. However, the BJP-led central government has already said in the Parliament that the pricing of the deal can't be revealed.
ASQRs were changed repeatedly during the procurement process, says CAG report
The audit noted that IAF, instead of defining in the ASQRs in terms of functional parameters, made it exhaustive and included detailed technical or design specifications. That had several consequences such as none of the vendors could fully meet the ASQRs; user needs were sometimes overridden; ASQRs were changed repeatedly during the procurement process; waivers had to be obtained for some ASQRs; and some ASQRs were shifted to Contract Negotiations Committee (CNC) to negotiate, though these were technical issues.
CAG report says delays in acquisition process were due to 'complex, multi-level approval' system
Against the three years envisaged in the Defence Procurement Process, four cases took more than three years and seven cases took more than five years to reach the contract conclusion stage. The report states that the delays in the acquisition were essentially due to a complex and multi-level approval process, where objections could be raised at any stage.
Basic flyaway aircraft was bought at same price as UPA's deal
The defence ministry had argued in 2016, the contracted price was nine percent lower than the price of the 2007 deal. But, according to the CAG report the basic flyaway aircraft was bought at the same price as at the time of UPA's deal and the deal was only 2.86% cheaper.
Basic aircraft was procured at same price, four items at lower cost than aligned price: CAG report
The report mentions that in the new deal, three items, including the basic aircraft, were procured at the same price, while four items were purchased at lower than the aligned price.
CAG report says that four Indian specific enhancements were not needed by IAF but were included nevertheless
The CAG report says that four of the Indian specific enhancements were not needed at all because in the technical evaluation of 2010, the IAF had pointed out these were not needed. However, they got included in the scope, despite IAF making several attempts to reduce these items. The report also mentions that the IAF did not define the Air Staff Qualitative Requirements (ASQRs) properly. As a result none of the vendors could fully meet ASQRs.
P Chidambaram tweets about the missing clauses in Rafale deal
Reacting to CAG report on Rafale deal, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, "No bank guarantee, no sovereign guarantee and no Escrow account! No anti-corruption clause!"
The report has said that the Ministry of Defence had sought opening of an Escrow account to manage the payments as a measure of safeguard. However, the French side did not agree.
Model used for calculating the Life Cycle Cost of acquisitions had several deficiencies, says CAG report
Report mentions that the Ministry faced difficulties in realistically estimating the benchmark price, making it difficult to establish the reasonability of price. This also caused a delay in the price evaluation and contract negotiations. The model used for calculating the Life Cycle Cost of acquisitions had several deficiencies and needs to be fine-tuned and improved further.
CAG report has based its cost analysis on 11 parameters
Here are the 11 parameters on which CAG based its cost analysis to prove that NDA's deal is cheaper by 2.6%
1. Flyaway Aircraft Package
2. Service products
3. Indian specific Enhancement
4. Standards of preparation
5. Engineering support package
6. Performance-based logistics
7. Tools, testers and ground equipments
8. Weapons package
9. Role equipment
10. Training of pilots and technicians
11. Simulator and simulator training
Defence Ministry wanted to scrap 126 aircraft deal in 2015 as it found Dassault Aviation non-compliant with technical requirements
According to ANI, the report states that a Defence Ministry team in March 2015 had recommended the scrapping of the 126 Rafale deal saying that Dassault Aviation was not the lowest bidder and EADS (European Aeronautic Defence & Space Company) was not fully compliant with the tender requirements.
Finding issues in UPA's deal, Defence Ministry team had said in 2015 that the proposal of Dassault Aviation Rafale should have been rejected in technical evaluation stage itself as it was non-compliant with RFP requirements, the report says.
CAG report has conducted an item wise cost analysis of both NDA and UPA's deals
The CAG report, however, without giving pricing details, has conducted an item wise cost analysis of the Rafale jets comparing with price bid in 2007 and aligned price through the inter-governmental agreement in 2015. It has arrived at the figure that the NDA deal is cheaper than the UPA's comparing the cost analysis at 11 parameters.
CAG report says that comparison of prices with UPA's deal had created additional difficulties
The comparison of prices under 2007 (UPA deal) and 2015 offers has posed its own difficulties because the package offered in 2007 included the price of license production of 108 aircraft in India while 2015 offer included only flyaway aircraft, which was compared costs of 18 flyaway aircraft, says the CAG report on Rafale deal.
'ASQRS weren't properly defined', there were many delays in acquisition process, says CAG report
The CAG report has said that the IAF did not define the ASQRs (Air Staff Qualitative Requirements) properly and as a result, none of the vendors could fully meet the ASQRs. ASQRs were changed repeatedly during the procurement process.
Also, there were delays at various stages during the acquisition process due to "complex and multi-level" approval process, where objections could be raised at any stage.
Arun Jailtey says the 'lies of mahajhootbandhan have been exposed' with CAG's report
"It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation? The lies of ‘mahajhootbandhan’ stand exposed by the CAG Report," Jaitley said on Twitter.
'Satyamev Jayate', tweets Arun Jaitley as CAG reports reveals India saved money, got faster delivery with new deal
"Satyameva Jayate – the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum. 2016 vs 2007 terms – Lower price, faster delivery, better maintenance, lower escalation," Tweeted Jaitley after the CAG on Air Force deals was tabled in Rajya Sabha.
CAG report's findings contradict news report on Rafale deal which had said that it was "no better than UPA's"
As opposed to The Hindu's report which had quoted experts to claim that Modi government's deal "was no better" than UPA's deal of 126 aircraft, the CAG report has mentioned that the government not only saved money with the new deal but the delivery schedule was also better by five months, in case purchase of the 36 Rafale jets.
Delivery schedule of 18 aircraft better by five months, compared to UPA's deal: CAG report
The CAG report also mentions that the delivery schedule of the first 18 Rafale aircraft is better by five months than the one proposed in UPA's 126 aircraft deal, ANI reported.
Modi goverment's deal was 2.86% cheaper than UPA's: CAG report
According to the CAG report, tabled before Rajya Sabha, as compared to the 126 aircraft deal of the UPA, the 36 Rafale contract done by the Modi government was 2.86% cheaper.
'Bluff, bluster and intimidation' has been the philosophy of Modi government, says Sonia Gandhi
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi gave a speech at the Congress' parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, in which she attacked the Modi government for 'weakening' various institutions including the Parliament and called it an "unprecedented economic stress and social stain for the country".
CAG report will also be tabled in Lok Sabha
Even as the Opposition created a ruckus over the tabling of the CAG report on Rafale deal in the Rajya Sabha, the report will next be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
CAG report: 'Air Force, Performance Audit on Capital Acquisition in Indian Air Force' tabled in Parliament
The report which will include the performance audit details and a list of acquisitions made by the Indian Air Force, including the controversial Rafale deal, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday by Junior Finance Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.
Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre; says they have already told SC about the Rafale deal in a 'sealed envelope'
As the CAG report on the Rafale deal is set to be tabled in the Parliament today, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the MPs might come to know what's in the report on Wednesday, but the government has already told Supreme Court what their intention is, "in a sealed envelope", on the basis of which SC ruled that there was no "scam in pricing" of the fighter jet planes.
Congress holds a parliamentary committee meeting
Senior leaders of Congress, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge participated in a parliamentary committee meeting held before the start of the last day of the Budget Session.
New report says that Modi govt's Rafale deal "was no better" than UPA's; talks of differences within negotiating team
A new report published in The Hindu has said that the Rafale deal struck by the Narendra Modi government was not "was not on better terms than the offer made by Dassault Aviation to the UPA government for 126 Rafale jets". According to key findings of the three domain experts on the Indian Negotiating Team, the new Rafale deal for 36 ready-to-fly aircraft signed by the BJP-led NDA government is not better than the previous UPA government.
Rahul Gandhi announces press conference on CAG report
Talking to reports ahead of Congress' parliamentary committee meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that after the CAG report on the Rafale deal is presented in the Rajya Sabha, he will hold a press conference later in the day to discuss about it with the media.
TMC stages protest outside Parliament, MPs wear black clothes
Before the commencement of the parliamentary proceedings, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protested against the central government by wearing black clothes.
Citizenship Amendment Bill and Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha today
Both the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 were introduced in Lok Sabha, passed and sent to Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday, they will be presented in the Upper House bout would lapse if they aren't passed.
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
No 'Letter of Comfort' in new deal, India would have to settle matter through direct arbitration in case of beach of trust
The CAG report, however, highlighted the drawbacks of settling for a ‘Letter of Comfort’ rather than a sovereign guarantee by the French government. The report noted that the 2007 UPA deal included a 15 percent bank guarantee against advance payments. But, now with the conditions of the present deal, in case of a breach of agreement, India would now have to first settle the matter through arbitration directly with the French vendors.
No guarantee in deal led to savings for Dassault Aviation but benefit was not passed to India: CAG report
The CAG noted in its report that in the 2007 offer, Dassault Aviation had provided performance and financial guarantees which was about 25% of the total value of the contract. “The vendor had embedded the cost in its bid price. But in the 2016 contract there are no such guarantees/warranty. This led to saving for Dassault Aviation which was not passed on to India,” it observed.
Report misses key point of pricing, govt has said it can't be revealed
Several Opposition leaders criticised the report and called it "incomplete" for missing out the controversial bit on the pricing of the Rafale aircraft. However, the BJP-led central government has already said in the Parliament that the pricing of the deal can't be revealed.
ASQRs were changed repeatedly during the procurement process, says CAG report
The audit noted that IAF, instead of defining in the ASQRs in terms of functional parameters, made it exhaustive and included detailed technical or design specifications. That had several consequences such as none of the vendors could fully meet the ASQRs; user needs were sometimes overridden; ASQRs were changed repeatedly during the procurement process; waivers had to be obtained for some ASQRs; and some ASQRs were shifted to Contract Negotiations Committee (CNC) to negotiate, though these were technical issues.
CAG report says delays in acquisition process were due to 'complex, multi-level approval' system
Against the three years envisaged in the Defence Procurement Process, four cases took more than three years and seven cases took more than five years to reach the contract conclusion stage. The report states that the delays in the acquisition were essentially due to a complex and multi-level approval process, where objections could be raised at any stage.
There were several delays in acquisition process; model used for life cycle of cost of acquisition needs upgrade: CAG report
Apart from revealing that there were several delays at various stages of the acquisition process, the report also says that the CNC repeatedly failed in realistically estimating the benchmark price, making it difficult to establish the responsibility of price. This caused a delay in price evaluation and contract negotiations. It mentions that the model used for calculating the life cycle cost of acquisition had several deficiencies and needs to be fine-tuned and improved further.
Basic flyaway aircraft was bought at same price as UPA's deal
The defence ministry had argued in 2016, the contracted price was nine percent lower than the price of the 2007 deal. But, according to the CAG report the basic flyaway aircraft was bought at the same price as at the time of UPA's deal and the deal was only 2.86% cheaper.
Basic aircraft was procured at same price, four items at lower cost than aligned price: CAG report
The report mentions that in the new deal, three items, including the basic aircraft, were procured at the same price, while four items were purchased at lower than the aligned price.
CAG report says that four Indian specific enhancements were not needed by IAF but were included nevertheless
The CAG report says that four of the Indian specific enhancements were not needed at all because in the technical evaluation of 2010, the IAF had pointed out these were not needed. However, they got included in the scope, despite IAF making several attempts to reduce these items. The report also mentions that the IAF did not define the Air Staff Qualitative Requirements (ASQRs) properly. As a result none of the vendors could fully meet ASQRs.
P Chidambaram tweets about the missing clauses in Rafale deal
Reacting to CAG report on Rafale deal, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, "No bank guarantee, no sovereign guarantee and no Escrow account! No anti-corruption clause!"
The report has said that the Ministry of Defence had sought opening of an Escrow account to manage the payments as a measure of safeguard. However, the French side did not agree.
No of respondents to RFP were 'far less' than no of vendors invited for Rafale bid: CAG report
According to the press note released by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the Rafale audit noted that the vendor response to the solicitation of offers was low, which restricted competition. The number of vendors who responded to the Request For Proposal (RFP) was far less than the number of vendors who were invited to bid, the report says.
Model used for calculating the Life Cycle Cost of acquisitions had several deficiencies, says CAG report
Report mentions that the Ministry faced difficulties in realistically estimating the benchmark price, making it difficult to establish the reasonability of price. This also caused a delay in the price evaluation and contract negotiations. The model used for calculating the Life Cycle Cost of acquisitions had several deficiencies and needs to be fine-tuned and improved further.
CAG report has based its cost analysis on 11 parameters
Here are the 11 parameters on which CAG based its cost analysis to prove that NDA's deal is cheaper by 2.6%
1. Flyaway Aircraft Package
2. Service products
3. Indian specific Enhancement
4. Standards of preparation
5. Engineering support package
6. Performance-based logistics
7. Tools, testers and ground equipments
8. Weapons package
9. Role equipment
10. Training of pilots and technicians
11. Simulator and simulator training
Defence Ministry wanted to scrap 126 aircraft deal in 2015 as it found Dassault Aviation non-compliant with technical requirements
According to ANI, the report states that a Defence Ministry team in March 2015 had recommended the scrapping of the 126 Rafale deal saying that Dassault Aviation was not the lowest bidder and EADS (European Aeronautic Defence & Space Company) was not fully compliant with the tender requirements.
Finding issues in UPA's deal, Defence Ministry team had said in 2015 that the proposal of Dassault Aviation Rafale should have been rejected in technical evaluation stage itself as it was non-compliant with RFP requirements, the report says.
Interim Budget 2019-20 and Appropriation Bill passed in RS without debate
Rajya Sabha passes Motion of Thanks on the President's Address without debate. Interim Budget 2019-20 and Appropriation Bill also passed without debate.
CAG report has conducted an item wise cost analysis of both NDA and UPA's deals
The CAG report, however, without giving pricing details, has conducted an item wise cost analysis of the Rafale jets comparing with price bid in 2007 and aligned price through the inter-governmental agreement in 2015. It has arrived at the figure that the NDA deal is cheaper than the UPA's comparing the cost analysis at 11 parameters.
CAG report says that comparison of prices with UPA's deal had created additional difficulties
The comparison of prices under 2007 (UPA deal) and 2015 offers has posed its own difficulties because the package offered in 2007 included the price of license production of 108 aircraft in India while 2015 offer included only flyaway aircraft, which was compared costs of 18 flyaway aircraft, says the CAG report on Rafale deal.
'ASQRS weren't properly defined', there were many delays in acquisition process, says CAG report
The CAG report has said that the IAF did not define the ASQRs (Air Staff Qualitative Requirements) properly and as a result, none of the vendors could fully meet the ASQRs. ASQRs were changed repeatedly during the procurement process.
Also, there were delays at various stages during the acquisition process due to "complex and multi-level" approval process, where objections could be raised at any stage.
Arun Jailtey says the 'lies of mahajhootbandhan have been exposed' with CAG's report
"It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation? The lies of ‘mahajhootbandhan’ stand exposed by the CAG Report," Jaitley said on Twitter.
'Satyamev Jayate', tweets Arun Jaitley as CAG reports reveals India saved money, got faster delivery with new deal
"Satyameva Jayate – the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum. 2016 vs 2007 terms – Lower price, faster delivery, better maintenance, lower escalation," Tweeted Jaitley after the CAG on Air Force deals was tabled in Rajya Sabha.
CAG report's findings contradict news report on Rafale deal which had said that it was "no better than UPA's"
As opposed to The Hindu's report which had quoted experts to claim that Modi government's deal "was no better" than UPA's deal of 126 aircraft, the CAG report has mentioned that the government not only saved money with the new deal but the delivery schedule was also better by five months, in case purchase of the 36 Rafale jets.
Delivery schedule of 18 aircraft better by five months, compared to UPA's deal: CAG report
The CAG report also mentions that the delivery schedule of the first 18 Rafale aircraft is better by five months than the one proposed in UPA's 126 aircraft deal, ANI reported.
Modi goverment's deal was 2.86% cheaper than UPA's: CAG report
According to the CAG report, tabled before Rajya Sabha, as compared to the 126 aircraft deal of the UPA, the 36 Rafale contract done by the Modi government was 2.86% cheaper.
