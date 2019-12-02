Parliament LIVE Updates: LS to discuss taxation laws; bills on prohibition of e-cigarettes, merger of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli to be moved in RS

Parliament LATEST Updates| Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha will discuss The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019, which will be moved for consideration and passage, will further amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961 and the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019.

Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arms Act, 1959. The Centre had moved this Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, seeking to rationalise and facilitate the licensing procedures for use of firearms by individuals as well as to curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms and provide effective deterrence against violation of law.

Three bills will be moved for passage and consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

The first will be The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha by Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, will replace an Ordinance promulgated in September 2019, if passed. The Bill seeks to prohibit the production, trade, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes.

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will come up for discussion. The Bill, which provides for the constitution and regulation of the Special Protection Group (SPG) to provide security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members, was tabled in the Lok Sabha last week by Shah.

Another Bill that will be moved is the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019, which looks at the merger of the two union territories. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Lok Sabha MPs GS Basavaraj and Rita Bahuguna Joshi will raise the issue of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank during the Question Hour and the steps taken by the government in the aftermath of the crisis.

Additionally, the Congress is expected to protest the gruesome rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad reported last week.

