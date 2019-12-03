Parliament LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to table SPG (Amendment) Bill in RS; Cong likely to raise issue of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence

Parliament Latest Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the Special Protection Group Act, 1988, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on 27 November with a voice vote.
A statement from the Home Ministry said, "The Bill says that family members of a former Prime Minister who reside with him at his allotted accommodation will get security cover of the SPG only for five years, from the date he/she ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister."
During the debate on the Bill in Lok Sabha, Shah had said rejected Congress allegations about "political vendetta" in the change in the security of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that changes had been made in the protection Act earlier keeping "one family in mind".
He said security has been changed of members of Gandhi family after a yearly professional assessment and the change in security has also been done under the ambit of the Act. He added security has been changed from SPG on the basis of an assessment of threat perception.
Shah will also move the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Bill will provide for the merger of Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Additionally, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will table the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House. The Bill makes special provisions for the National Capital Territory of Delhi for recognising the property rights of resident in unauthorised colonies by securing the rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage in favour of the residents of such colonies who are possessing properties on the basis of Power of Attorney, Agreement to Sale, Will, possession letter or any other documents including documents evidencing payment of consideration.
In the Lok Sabha, the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019, which provides for the regulation of recycling of ships by setting certain standards and laying down the statutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards, will be discussed.
Additionally, the Lower House will see a discussion on crop losses and its impact on farmers. Among the topics on which discussions will be held during Question Hour are Cyclone Fani, PM Kisan scheme, PMGSY, PMAY, RIDF and MGNREGA. The issues of geographical boundaries of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and tribal area status to Ladakh will also be raised.
The Congress is likely to raise the issue of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suffering a security breach weeks after her SPG cover was removed when a car with five passengers made its way into her residence. Gandhi’s office revealed on Monday that the group went up to her and was able to click pictures of the Z-plus protectee. Priyanka, along with brother Rahul and mother Sonia, was an SPG protectee until 4 November. The Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to all three Congress leaders was withdrawn following which they remain Z-plus protectee.
Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 10:59:23 IST
