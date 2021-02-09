Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin shortly; Centre to move Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020

Parliament LIVE Updates: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill seeks to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports Ports in India

The 2011 Act was valid till 31 December, 2020. The Ordinance extended the deadline to 31 December, 2023. The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on 31 June, 2002 and where construction took place till 1 June, 2014.

The Ordinance was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on 30 December, 2020. It amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to move that the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, be taken into consideration.

After the House convened at 5 pm, Singh said the tradition of thanking the President has been continuing for long and it should not be broken in a healthy democracy.

Lok Sabha resumed normal functioning Monday after a week-long disruption over the three Central farm laws following an appeal by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that it was a duty of every member to maintain the tradition of passing the Motion of Thanks to President's address.

Four Opposition parties — DMK, CPI, AAP and Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi', reported ANI.

It further seeks to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha.

Parliament LATEST Updates: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill seeks to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports Ports in India.

He also said that Rajya Sabha has already passed the Motion of Thanks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply and "I appeal to members not to break this tradition in the Lok Sabha".

Singh said that members are free to speak on farm laws during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks.

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too said that this tradition has been continuing since 1921 and should not be broken.

"Our demand was to discuss the issue of farmers who have been sitting in the cold on the borders of Delhi in protest against farm laws. It is regrettable that they are being stopped from entering the capital by sharp nails and barbed wires," he said referring to the reinforced barricading at the farmers' protest sites.

He said the Opposition wanted an assurance from the government for a standalone discussion on the farmers' issue either after the debate on Motion of Thanks or after the discussion on Budget.

Speaker Om Birla also appealed to the members to allow the House to function and not indulge in sloganeering.

The House was repeatedly disrupted by the Opposition members from 2 February over the three farm laws which was passed by Parliament in September last year.

Earlier Birla had called a meeting of leaders of different political parties to break the impasse in the House.

In the meeting, an agreement was reached to resume its normal functioning with Singh making an appeal to start the debate on President's address.