Parliament Budget Session updates: 'You are all eligible to be suspended,' PJ Kurien warns protesting Rajya Sabha MPs

India FP Staff Apr 06, 2018 14:06:54 IST
  • 14:06 (IST)

    Why did Congress not allow business to happen? asks Ananth Kumar

    "From 5 March to 27 March, why did the Congress not allow business to happen?" said Union minister Ananth Kumar. "On 15 and 16 March, the YSRCP and TDP motions of no-confidence were brought up. Congress brought it up on 27 March? Why did they bring it up so late?" he added.

    "Congress has become a marginal party, even in the Parliament," he said. "They don't have their own parliamentary strategy for both the Houses. They don't have parliamentary logic," he added.

  • 11:49 (IST)

    ​BJP MPs to observe fast on 12 April to protest the impasse in Parliament caused by Congress: Union minister Ananth Kumar | PTI

  • 11:38 (IST)

    BJP will protest against negative attitude of Congress: Ananth Kumar

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Venkaiah Naidu reminds MPs of their duties

    "I make an appeal to all of you to appear here next time to do what we were given to do at the time of Independence," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Lok Sabha is a platform to raise issues for welfare of people: LS Speaker

    "This Sabha is for a platform the raise issues for the welfare of the people. I understand that MPs have several issues they want to raise but they should keep in mind that the country has a variety of issues which need to be focused on," said Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Ruckus in Lok Sabha

    LS Speaker reminded the MPs that today was the last day of the second leg of the Budget Session, even though the MPs continued shouting.

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Punjab Congress MPs protest in Parliament, demanding farm loan waiver

  • 10:44 (IST)

    TDP MPs protest in Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Karnataka Congress MPs protest in Parliament seeking constitution of Cauvery Management Board

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Karnataka Congress MPs protest in Parliament opposing constitution of Cauvery Management Board

  • 10:17 (IST)

    TDP MP Sivaprasad has consistently used different costumes as a sign of protest

  • 10:16 (IST)

    Five YSRCP MPs to submit their resignation from Lok Sabha to Speaker

    Both TDP and YSRCP heightened their protests today demanding special status of Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP, however, seems to have taken the lead in the Lok Sabha with five of its MPs likely to tender their resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, ANI said.

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Visuals from BJP parliamentary party meet

  • 10:11 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 6 April)

    YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy submits resignation from Lok Sabha: ANI

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Friday

  • 14:35 (IST)

    PJ Kurien says he can move motion to expel members protesting in Rajya Sabha

    Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien said that he has an alternative to deal with the protests in the Upper House. "As per rule. I will see that a motion is moved to expel all protesting members. Thereby, you will lose all your voting right," he told the protesting MPs.

    Kurien went on to read the rules of the Rajya Sabha. "You are all eligible for suspension," he said.

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.26 pm

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till Friday following uproar by AIADMK MPs over Cauvery issue

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Lok Sabha reconvenes, AIADMK members protests continue

    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to take up the no-confidence motion as the AIADMK continued protesting in the Lower House.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned within minutes of reconvening on Thursday amid protests by the Opposition parties.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes amid Opposition protests, adjourns till 12 pm

    10:51 (IST)

    Subramanian Swamy refuses to forego salary

    Asserting that he attended the House proceedings daily, Subramanian Swamy said that it isn't his fault if the Parliament didn't function. "Anyhow, I'm the president's representative. Until he says so, how can I say I'll not take my salary?" ANI quoted him as saying.

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul join Opposition protest in Parliament

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi have joined the Opposition protest in New Delhi against the Centre.

    Congress had said on Wednesday that it would not mind if Parliament session was extended by a day or two, but a debate on key issues should take place. "We want to hold discussions on key issues of national importance and we also want to pass legislation. The government should take the lead in doing so. We are not averse even if the session is extended by a day or two," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had told reporters.

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Opposition protests in Parliament premises over issues like farmer woes, SC/ST Protection Act

    Leaders of several Opposition parties are holding a demonstration inside the Parliament premises over various issues.
     
    Over a dozen Opposition parties had appealed to Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday for holding discussion on key matters like the SC/ST Act, PNB bank fraud, CBSE paper leak and Cauvery issue. Opposition leaders, including from the Congress, BSP, SP, DMK, NCP, TMC and the Left parties, had met in Parliament to discuss the lack of debate. 

    10:01 (IST)

    Congress issues three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in Upper House, reports ANI

  • 09:59 (IST)

    BJP, NDA MPs won't take 23-day salary

    BJP and NDA party MPs announced on Wednesday night that they will take a pay cut for the 23 days wasted in the second phase of the Budget Session as they accused the Congress party of playing negative politics.

    Announcing the decision, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said it has been decided that the NDA MPs would be giving up their salary and other allowances for 23 days "for which parliament was not allowed to function by the Congress".

    Click to read full story 

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Updates for Thursday, 5 April begin here

  • 17:15 (IST)

    House adjourned till 11 am on Thursday

  • 17:15 (IST)

    It is unfortunate that Rajya Sabha failed to carry out daily business: Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien

  • 16:31 (IST)

    House is adjourned for seventh time 

  • 16:24 (IST)

    New members who took oath on Wednesday, have not been given division: Anand Sharma

  • 16:23 (IST)

    Proceedings of the House resume

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the 6th time in a row for 15 minutes

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha is adjourned for 15 minutes amid ruckus

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Proceedings of House begins, PJ Kurien requests people to start the discussion

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Proceedings of the House resume

  • 14:45 (IST)

    House is adjourned till 3:15 pm

  • 14:35 (IST)

    'You deprived the Dalits'

    As Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed the government for not listening to demands of Dalits, BJP's Vijay Goel said it was the Congress who was actually being "anti-Dalit".

    "Let's have a discussion in the House over who is anti-Dalit. You ruled the country for so long and deprived the Dalits of their basic needs. We brought many Acts in favour of Dalits. You did not even give Bharat Ratna to Bhimrao Ambedkar," Goel said.

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Visuals from the brief Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday, as Opposition MPs strom the Well of the House

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 30 minutes

    Amid loud protests, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien adjourned the Rajya Sabha for 30 minutes, after having pleaded with protesting MPs to go back to their seats.

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Ruckus erupts once again

    Even as Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad rises addresses the House, other members of the Opposition storm the Well of the House, chanting slogans such as 'Save Andhra Pradesh', 'Narendra Modi Dalit Virodhi' and 'We demand Cauvery board'

  • 14:06 (IST)

    'I'm very happy to see this'

    Reacting to a break from of loud protests in Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien says he is happy to see the House in order, adding that he will allow each Rajya Sabha MP to speak today if the order is maintained.

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 2pm

    The Rajya Sabha's proceedings were once again disrupted on Wednesday amid vociferous protests by opposition parties including the Congress, TDP and AIADMK over various issues forcing Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha gets adjourned until tomorrow

    After tabling of 4 Bills amid loud protests, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned Lok Sabha until Thursday, saying 'The House is not in order'

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha re-assembles

    Speaker Sumitra begins Lok Sabha proceedings amid loud protests 

  • 11:45 (IST)

    'I've allowed every issue to be brought up but you are not not discussing any'

    Here is Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's statement in Rajya Sabha today

  • 11:28 (IST)

    You are testing the patience of the people of the country, Venkaiah Naidu tells protesting MPs

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned

    Amid loud protests from MPs, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourns the Upper House until 2 pm today

Parliament Budget Session updates: When Rajya Sabha reconvened at 2.26 pm after facing multiple adjournments in the day, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien warned the protesting MPs that he can move a motion to expel them. He went on to read the rules of the Upper House but when the protests continued, he adjourned the Rajya Sabha for the day.

Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. As it reconvened at 12 pm, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to take up the no-confidence motion. However, protests by MPs over Cauvery issue led to the adjournment of the Lower House.

Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned within minutes of reconvening at 11 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, leaders of several Opposition parties are holding a protest in New Delhi against the Centre over issues like the SC/ST Act and farmer crisis in India.

On Wednesday night, BJP and NDA party MPs had announced that they will take a pay cut for the 23 days wasted in the second phase of the Budget Session as they accused the Congress party of playing negative politics.

The Budget Session has been marked by repeated adjournments and delays, with Opposition parties preventing the transaction of any substantial business in both Houses of Parliament.

On Wednesday, no substantial business could be transacted in both the Houses of Parliament on the 19th straight day today due to continued uproar and noisy scenes created by the Opposition.

In the Lok Sabha, a day after the nation witnessed large-scale violence over the recent Supreme Court order on the SC/ST Act, Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement saying the government was not a party to the decision and, in fact, it has already moved the apex court for a review of its decision.

The only listed business the Rajya Sabha could take up was that 41 newly-elected members took oath or affirmation in the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was renamed the Leader of the House following his re-election.

Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have not transacted any substantial business ever since Parliament reassembled on 5 March after a recess to carry forward the Budget Session, due to the protests over matters like bank frauds, Cauvery river water, special status for Andhra Pradesh and issues relating to the Dalits and backward communities.

In the Rajya Sabha, soon after the 41 new and re-elected members took oath, members of various parties trooped into the Well raising slogans in support of their demands.

Members of the Congress, TMC, SP, BSP, TDP and those of Tamil parties — DMK and AIADMK, rushed into the Well soon after the oath ceremony as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the ministers to lay the listed papers in the House.

The Congress and the BSP accused the government of being "anti-Dalit", while the TMC was protesting against bank frauds. TDP members were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, while KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress was also seen holding a placard demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The two Tamil Nadu parties — DMK and AIADMK — were demanding constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for sharing of river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Amid loud sloganeering by the protesting members, Naidu tried to bring order in the House. As his appeals did not yield results, he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier when the Rajya Sabha had assembled, the Chairman announced that Arun Jaitley has once again been named as Leader of the House following his re-election. 65-year-old Jaitley's term had ended on Tuesday and has been re-elected from Uttar Pradesh.

Among the Ministers who took oath or affirmation were Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Of the 58 members elected from 15 states in elections last month, 41 took oath of affirmation today.

Among other prominent new members were Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress, who won from West Bengal with Trinamool Congress support.

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha were once again disrupted due to protests by AIADMK members seeking early constitution of the Cauvery water management board.

The ruckus saw the first adjournment of House proceedings within four minutes after it assembled to take up the day's business and then for the day few minutes past 12 PM after listed papers were laid and Home Minister Rajnath Singh made the statement.

In his suo motu statement during the Zero Hour amidst sloganeering by AIADMK MPs, Singh said the government was not responsible for the dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and asserted that it was fully committed to protect the interest of the backward communities.

He said there has been widespread anger amongst the people following the March 20 order of the Supreme Court and the people have taken to the streets.

"I wish to inform the House that the Government of India was not party in that case. Through the House, I want to assure the people that there has been no dilution whatsoever by my government, rather after coming to power and examining the SC/ST prevention Atrocities Act, we have taken a decision to strengthen it," he said.

Eight people were killed, including six in Madhya Pradesh and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, during the bandh which witnessed clashes between the police and the protesters, arson and incidence of violence, the Home Minister said, while terming the "widespread rumours" on the issue of reservation as "false and baseless".

Soon after the Home Minister's statement, the Speaker urged the AIADMK members to return to their seats, saying she cannot take up notices on the no-confidence motion unless the House is in order.

"I am duty bound to place the no-confidence motion. I am sorry. Please go to your seats. I have to do a head count. I have not been able to take up notices on the no-confidence motion," she said.

Congress Chief Whip Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Opposition wanted a discussion on the and 50 members were ready for it. "We also want to discus the dilution of the SC/ST Act," he said.

To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready for a discussion and give reply to the no-confidence motion.

Even though Opposition members went back to their seats to bring order in the House to take up the no-confidence motion, slogan-shouting AIADMK members continued their noisy protests in the Well. As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.


Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 15:02 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 14:06 PM

