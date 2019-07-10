Associate Sponsors


You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Paris-bound Air France flight asks 26 passengers to voluntarily deplane after suffering a 'technical glitch'

India Asian News International Jul 10, 2019 12:39:57 IST

New Delhi: Twenty-six passengers were asked to voluntarily deplane after a Paris-bound Air France flight suffered a "technical problem" at the New Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 told passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off.

It is not known if the deboarded passengers were flown out on the next flight to Paris, as is commonly done in such cases.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 12:39:57 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores