Paris-bound Air France flight asks 26 passengers to voluntarily deplane after suffering a 'technical glitch'

New Delhi: Twenty-six passengers were asked to voluntarily deplane after a Paris-bound Air France flight suffered a "technical problem" at the New Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 told passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off.

It is not known if the deboarded passengers were flown out on the next flight to Paris, as is commonly done in such cases.

#WATCH Staff of Air France flight AF225 from Delhi to Paris asks 26 passengers to voluntarily disembark, as their checked-in luggage would need to be offloaded for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem. pic.twitter.com/LKw5Csq7IE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

