Parashurama Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshurama or Parshurama avatar, is observed on Akshaya Tritiya which falls on the third day of the full moon phase or Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh month. This year, it will be celebrated on Friday, 14 May. Parshurama was the sixth incarnation and the warrior form of Lord Vishnu.

Parashurama Jayanti 2021 tithi:

Akshay Tritiya tithi will begin on 14 May at 5:38 am and end on 15 May at 7:59 am.

According to Hindu beliefs, Parashurama is immortal and is still living on Earth, unlike Lord Vishnu’s other avatars. Hence, he is not worshipped like the other gods.

On Parashurama Jayanti, devotees start the day by wearing traditional clothes after taking a holy bath before sunrise. They observe fast on this day which starts from a night before. The devotees worship Lakshminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu, and offer tulsi leaves, chandan, kumkum, fresh flowers, according to Jagran. The day is also believed to be the beginning of Tretayug.

The literal meaning of Parshurama is Rama with parshu, which is an axe. He was a devotee of Lord Shiva who gave him his mystical weapon parshu. His parents were rishi Jamadagni and princess Renuka.