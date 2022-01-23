Parakram Diwas 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary

Modi had announced that a grand statue of the freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate “as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him” and till the statue is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Kovind took to Twitter and wrote:

The prime minister tweeted:

The prime minister will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday. Earlier, on Friday he had announced that a grand statue of the freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate “as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him”. He had further said , “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary.”

Other political leaders too wished the nation on Netaji's birth anniversary. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, saying that "I bow to the great leader of Independence Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He shook the foundation of foreign rule by organising the youth with his extraordinary patriotism, indomitable courage and stunning speech. His unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country."

Shah also lauded the prime minister for celebrating Netaji's contribution in India's independence as 'Parakram Diwas'. He tweeted, "Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has done an innovative work of celebrating Netaji's incomparable contribution in India's independence as 'Parakram Diwas' across the country to keep his birth anniversary memorable."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter on the occasion and said:

Continuing last year's debate over Centre's Parakram Diwas versus West Bengal's Lok Nayak Diwas, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wished the nation on Netaji's birth anniversary:

Last year, while the Centre had decided to celebrate Bose’s birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’ (the day of valour), Banerjee had announced that the day would be observed as ‘Desh Nayak Diwas’ (the day of the national hero).

Meanwhile, in a major development, it is learnt from sources that from this year, R-Day celebrations will start on 23 January and end on 30 January, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

Also, the flame at the India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial (NWM) in the run-up for Republic Day.