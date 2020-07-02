Panjab University starts admissions for 2020-2021, 8 August last day to submit forms; details at puchd.ac.in

Candidates with a minimum of 50 percent marks in the Bachelor’s programme can apply for the Panjab University entrance examination 2020.

The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2020-2021.

Eligible and willing candidates can apply online by 8 August.

According to an advertisement by the Panjab University, interested students, including those who have already applied for entrance test to be held in July/August 2020, are required to submit online admission form irrespective of the declaration of the result of qualifying exam/entrance test.

To fill the online admission for undergraduate/ certificate courses, candidates will have to visit - ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

Those applying for postgraduate/ diploma/ advance diploma/ postgraduate diploma courses can apply on - onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the candidates will have to appear in the entrance exam to secure a seat in the course of their choice. The dates of the entrance examinations will be announced by the university later.

During the entrance exam, candidates will have to answer 75 multiple choice questions (MCQs) within 1.5 hours. Each question will be of one mark each. For every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted, the report said.

Candidates with a minimum of 50 percent marks in the Bachelor’s programme can apply for the Panjab University entrance examination 2020.

There is no prescribed age limit for the UG, PG courses.

Candidates applying for one course will have to pay Rs 300, for two courses application fee is Rs 400, for three courses it is Rs 500 and those applying for four courses will have to pay Rs 600.

Applicants who want to register for more than four courses will have to submit an additional fee of Rs 300.

Candidates seeking admission in Sports category will have to submit the certificate documents along with admission form.