Panjab University not to conduct intermediate semester exams; evaluation to be based on internals, previous scores

Panjab University will not be conducting the intermediate semester exams for its affiliated colleges. The students of the university this year will be evaluated on the basis of a newly prepared module.

According to a report by The Times of India, the module states that the result of undergraduate, pre-PhD as well as postgraduate exams will be prepared by combining the marks obtained in the internal assessment and previous semester exams.

Both the sections will have 50 percent weightage. The module has been finalised by a special university panel that is headed by Navdeep Goyal.

Panjab University is scheduled to begin the classes from 3 August for intermediate semesters for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The special committee further decided that five periods of up to 1 hour each will be held on one day.

The faculty of colleges can decide which subject will be taught in which period. Students can clarify their doubts via WhatsApp or text messaging, or phone call from 3 to 4 pm.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted Goyal saying that this year the Panjab University will not conduct any common entrance test for admission to the undergraduate courses. Students will be admitted on the basis of their Class 12 results.

“As admissions have already been delayed, members of the panel were of the opinion that instead of waiting, students should be given admission on basis of Class 12 results,” the report quoted him as saying.

Following the admission process in August, the online classes are expected to commence from 1 September.

In order to make a decision regarding the promotion of University School of Open Learning (USOL) students, the USOL chairperson has been requested to send a proposal.

The issue of conducting a physical exam for the final semester students of UG and PG courses will be dealt with in another meeting, reported Times Now.