The Panjab University has declared its odd semester results for Master of Arts (MA) and Bachelor of Science (BSC) exams for the year 2020-21. Candidates who had appeared for the semester exams can now check their individual scorecards by visiting the official website puchd.ac.in. While checking the results, they are also advised to keep their admit cards along with them.

The university has announced the results for Master of Arts in Sanskrit, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, and Master of Arts in Police Administration.

Students can follow these steps to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, puchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the ‘Student’ section (left side) and click on the results link

Step 3: After clicking, a new login page will open

Step 4: Now, click on the course or semester for which a candidate wants to check the results

Step 5: As per the details on the admit card, fill in the name and roll number

Step 6: Then click on submit button and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check it. Save a copy and take a printout for future use or reference

Here’s the direct link: http://results.puchd.ac.in/HomePage.aspx?Sess=n8rRqj6B/3Q=

The university conducted its semester examinations for MA and BSc courses from December 2020 to February 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic following proper guidelines and rules.

The university has asked students to regularly check on the official website, puchd.ac.in, for further updates and information.