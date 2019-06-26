Panjab University BA LLB Result 2019: Panjab University to release result for BA LLB today, check scores on puchd.ac.in

Panjab University BA LLB Result 2019| Panjab University is expected to release the results for the PU BA LLB 2019 exam today (Wednesday, 26 June). Once declared the results will be available on the official website of the University at puchd.ac.in.

Students must note that the result link for PU BA LLB 2019 might not be visible as yet. It is likely to be visible and activated once the results are out.

Panjab University which is the exam conducting body for the PU BA LLB 2019, had released the official answer key on 18 June, 2019 on its official website.

The results will carry the candidate’s name, roll number, rank, marks and qualifying status. Once the results are out, Panjab University will also release the merit list of the qualified students.

Those candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access their results through their roll numbers.

The step-by-step procedure to check the results of Punjab University BA LLB 2019 through official website is listed below.

Steps to check Punjab University BA LLB 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link for ‘PU BA LLB 2019’.

Step 3: On the log-in page, enter the required details and your roll number.

Step 4: Your PU BA LLB 2019 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Panjab University located in Chandigarh, India was established in the year 1882 as the University of Panjab. It is one of the oldest universities in the country and has 188 affiliated colleges spread over eight districts of the state and union-territory of Chandigarh.

