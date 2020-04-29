You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Palghar lynching: Thirty-five cops from Kasa Police Station transferred; plea in Bombay HC seeks handing of investigation to NIA

India Asian News International Apr 29, 2020 08:20:25 IST

Palghar: As many as 35 policemen of Kasa Police Station have been transferred in connection with the Palghar lynching incident, police said.

Palghar lynching: Thirty-five cops from Kasa Police Station transferred; plea in Bombay HC seeks handing of investigation to NIA

Representational image. Reuters

This comes days after a petition was filed in Bombay High Court seeking to transfer the investigation into the Palghar incident, in which three people were killed by a mob, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The petition, filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay, also sought directions to the central government and Palghar SP to submit a report to the NIA with a view to enabling the agency to make a decision about taking over the investigation.

Palghar Police have arrested around 110 people, including nine juveniles in connection with the mob lynching.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on 17 April by Gadchinchle villagers, who suspected them of being thieves, police said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 08:20:25 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Coronavirus India Roundup, April 28: NITI Aayog Delhi sealed, higher than average death rate in Maharashtra & Gujarat

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 29 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 29 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres