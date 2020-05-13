Palghar lynching: 61 get judicial custody, 51 sent to police custody for murder of seers and driver, attack on police

Palghar: A local court on Wednesday remanded 61 of the over 130 accused, held in connection with the Palghar lynching case, in judicial custody and 51 others in police custody.

Total 113 accused, including a juvenile, were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) MV Jawale at Dahanu in Palghar district.

The incident had taken place at Gadchinchle village on 16 April when two seers were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car with a driver to attend a funeral. A mob of villagers stopped their vehicle and beat them to death on suspicion that they were child-lifters, even as a few police personnel had reached the spot.

Palghar district rural police have registered three FIRs in connection with the lynching incident. As many 134 persons have been arrested by the local police and the state CID.

The first case relates to the murder of three victims.

In connection with this case, the court remanded six of the seven accused in police custody until 19 May, while another accused, a juvenile, was referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

In the other FIR relating to the attack on the police and attempt to murder, 106 accused were produced before the court, of them five were remanded in police custody till 16 May.

When the police took the custody of the 101 in the third FIR, 40 of them were remanded into police custody till 18 May. The remaining 61 were remanded in judicial custody.