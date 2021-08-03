In a similar incident reported a week ago, a 12-year-old Bangladeshi boy had crossed over the border to meet his grandfather

A teenage boy from Pakistan crossed over the border after having an argument with his family andcame near the international border at Khavda in Kutch district, Gujarat. The 15-year-old boy was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday at around 11 am.

A medical test of the boy was done and preliminary questions were asked before the BSF decided to hand him over to the Khavda police station. While questioning the boy, the BSF learnt that he had run away from his home after having a fight with his family members.

The boy is from Sindh Sahichok in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan. He had crossed the fencing near the border pillar number 1099 at the international border, according to reports.

In a similar incident reported a week ago, a 12-year-old Bangladeshi boy had crossed over the border to meet his grandfather. The boy was caught by the South Bengal Frontier of BSF when he was leaving the Indian side of the border. He had come to meet his grandfather residing in Murshidabad. As a goodwill gesture, the boy was then handed over to the Border Guard, Bangladesh.

In April this year, the BSF had handed over an eight-year-old Pakistani boy Karim Yamanu to the Pakistani Rangers after he had mistakenly crossed the international border in the Barmer sector.