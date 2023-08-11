Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

Border Security Forces (BSF) in the wee hours of Friday shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Taran Taran district.

“Today on 11th August, during morning hours, Border Security Force (BSF) troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani miscreant/intruder ahead of border fencing, in the area falling near bordering village Thekalan under Taran Taran district,” said the BSF in a statement.

The statement added that the intruder was challenged by the BSF troops but he continued to move ahead.

“Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence, killing him on the spot,” added the statement.

