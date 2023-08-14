Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Punjab's Pathankot
'The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead towards border fencing. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence neutralising him on the spot,' said BSF in a statement
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border in Punjab’s Pathankot district, said BSF on Monday.
“On 14th Aug’ 2023, at about 12:30 AM, Border Security Force (BSF) troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani miscreant/intruder ahead of Border fencing, in the area falling near the bordering Simbal Sakol village, under Pathankot district,” said BSF in a statement.
The statement added that the troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead towards border fencing.
“Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence neutralising him on the spot while intruder was trying to negotiate the Border Fencing,” the statement added.
On 11 August, BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Tarn Taran district.
