Pakistani foreign minister reiterates demand for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has stressed the need for implementation of United Nations Security Council's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report in Radio Pakistan. As per the report, Qureshi said that Indian security forces "are bluntly victimising" the people in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that India "has broken all records of atrocities", according to the report.

Earlier, in October 2018, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, had said that time has come for India to realise that it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Responding to Imran's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan's leadership should look inwards and address its own issues. He said Islamabad should stop supporting and glorifying terrorists and terror activities against India and its other neighbours.

"The remarks made by Pakistan's prime minister in his tweet today are deeply regrettable. Instead of making comments on India's internal affairs, Pakistan leadership should look inwards and address its own issues. Pakistan would serve the interest of the people of the region by taking credible action against all kind of support to terrorism and terror infrastructure from all territories under its control rather than supporting and glorifying terrorists and terror activities against India and its other neighbours," Kumar said.

In August, India said that Pakistan's new government must not indulge in "polemics" but work to build a South Asian region free of terror and violence, after Pakistan had raked up the Kashmir issue at the UNSC.

"I take this opportunity to remind Pakistan, the one isolated delegation that made unwarranted references to an integral part of India, that pacific settlement requires pacific intent in thinking and pacific content in action," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.