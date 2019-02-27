Pakistani fighter jets pushed out of Indian air space in Nowshera sector; aircraft dropped bombs while returning, say officials

Jammu: Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.

"The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning," the official said. They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

Officials also said that Pakistani jets dropped bombs on way out of the Indian territory.

This action comes a day after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in the wee hours of Tuesday morning on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps across the Line of Control in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti.

Since Tuesday evening, ceasefire violations by Pakistan's troops have been reported. On Wednesday, Pakistan Army shelled Indian posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, while ceasefire violation was reported in Rajouri.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.