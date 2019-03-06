Pakistani F-16s fired four to five AMRAAMs at Indian jets in 27 Feb dogfight; India hunting for debris of missiles: ANI

New Delhi: Pakistani fighter pilots flying their F-16 combat aircraft had fired four to five American AMRAAMs (AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile) from a distance of 40 to 50 kilometres at the Indian aircraft, including the Su-30 and the MiG-21 Bison.

To expose Pakistan further on its claim of not using the F-16 planes while attacking India on 27 February, Indian troops on the ground are carrying out an extensive search of probable areas where the debris of the AMRAAMs could have fallen, sources told ANI on Tuesday.

"The F-16s fired four to five AMRAAM missiles from a beyond visual range distance of around 40 to 50 kilometres at Indian planes, including the Sukhoi, in the engagement on 27 February, but they all missed the target," sources said.

"Once we get more parts of the AMRAAM missiles, which failed to hit targets and have fallen on our side, the Pakistanis will be further exposed," they said.

The 27 February dogfight between Indian Air Force pilots and Pakistanis resulted in the shooting down of an F-16 by Indian MiG-21 pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was the only pilot who fired at Pakistani aircraft from the Indian side in the engagement.

The entire operation took place over the skies of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after the Pakistanis made a failed attempt to target Indian military targets in Nowshera.

The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) probably had the intention of pounding a brigade headquarters, a battalion headquarters and an oil dump, sources said.

India has already shown parts of one AMRAAM missile fired at Indian planes during a press conference on 28 February, and more evidence in this regard will create issues for Pakistan.

India has also shown the evidence to the American Defence Attaché in India and has informed him about Indian concerns in this regard.

